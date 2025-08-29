Harbhajan Singh Slaps Sreesanth: Shocking IPL 2008 Footage Finally Revealed

Seventeen years after the infamous IPL altercation, the long-hidden video of Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth has finally come to light. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi released the footage during Michael Clarke's Beyond23 podcast, giving cricket fans an unprecedented look at one of the earliest controversies in Indian Premier League history.

The 2008 incident, often referred to as IPL Slap-Gate, occurred after a Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) vs Mumbai Indians clash in the inaugural IPL season. The clash between two India teammates left the cricketing world stunned and has remained one of the most talked-about on-field confrontations in IPL history.

The Unseen Footage: Harbhajan’s Backhanded Slap

The newly released clip shows Harbhajan Singh walking up to Sreesanth during post-match handshakes and delivering a backhanded slap. Lalit Modi recounted, “The game was over, and the cameras were shut off. Only one security camera captured the moment. Bhajji just said to him, ‘Come here,’ and gave him a backhander.”

The visual of Sreesanth in tears after the slap became iconic, circulating widely in IPL discussions and social media debates, even though the full footage had remained unseen for 17 years. The incident nearly escalated into a physical brawl, with Sreesanth charging at Harbhajan. Teammates Irfan Pathan and Mahela Jayawardene intervened, preventing the situation from spiraling further.

What Triggered the Controversy?

According to reports, the altercation was triggered by Sreesanth’s provocative behavior on the field. After MI’s 66-run defeat to Punjab, Sreesanth smiled and said ‘hard luck’ to Harbhajan’s captain, provoking the senior spinner. Additional on-field tensions, including Sreesanth’s dismissal of Shaun Pollock and exchanges with Robin Uthappa, fueled Harbhajan’s anger.

The incident, coming just months after Harbhajan’s involvement in the Monkeygate scandal, added to the fiery atmosphere of IPL 2008. Following the altercation, BCCI suspended Harbhajan for the remaining eight games of the season, while some officials even advocated for a lifetime ban.

Harbhajan Singh’s Regret and Reflection

Years later, Harbhajan Singh candidly reflected on the incident in a chat with R Ashwin on YouTube. He admitted, “One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. What transpired was wrong, and I shouldn’t have done it. I apologized 200 times.”

Harbhajan also revealed the emotional impact of meeting Sreesanth’s daughter, who expressed her disapproval: “I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.” The veteran spinner admitted this encounter “shattered” him and motivated him to make amends, emphasizing that he hoped she would not judge him solely by that moment.

Legacy of the IPL Slap-Gate Incident

The 2008 Harbhajan-Sreesanth incident remains one of the earliest and most infamous controversies in Indian Premier League history. Despite the severity of the altercation, both players eventually reconciled, becoming good friends off the field. Yet, the newly released video offers cricket fans a stark reminder of the intensity and pressures of IPL competition.

Harbhajan’s candid reflections and Lalit Modi’s revelation of the footage provide not only historical insight but also highlight the human side of professional athletes, showing how mistakes, rivalries, and emotions intersect in high-stakes sports.

For cricket enthusiasts, this long-awaited footage is more than a blast from the past—it’s a chance to revisit IPL history, analyze player dynamics, and understand the pressures of India’s premier T20 tournament.