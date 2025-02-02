Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday praised Team India for winning the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 and wished them for their future endeavours. In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval. After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

In a self-made video, Harbhajan said that winning the World Cup is not a small thing. The former cricketer also hailed the support staff for their contribution to winning the prestigious title. "I want to congratulate the World Cup-winning team. It was wonderful to see you win. Winning the World Cup is not a small thing. Well done to all the Champions and the support staff. Bring the trophy back home. All the very best going forward," Harbhajan Singh said in a self-made video.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82. In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare. Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.