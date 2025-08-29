Harbhajan-Sreesanth Slapgate: Who Is Lalit Modi And Why Did He Keep The Infamous Video A Secret?

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has finally released the long-guarded footage of the infamous 2008 IPL ‘Slapgate’ incident involving Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth. Appearing on a podcast with ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke, Modi shared for the first time the controversial clip that had never been broadcast during the inaugural season of the league. Modi, who founded and served as the first chairman and commissioner of the Indian Premier League, revealed why the footage was kept hidden for nearly 17 years.

It was because of his close friendship with Harbhajan and the sensitive nature of the incident. Modi revealed on a podcast with Michael Clarke that the footage was never broadcast because the cameras had shut off after the game, and only a security camera caught the backhand slap.

Modi explains how the slap happened

Speaking to Clarke, Modi recalled being present when the incident unfolded during a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in April 2008 in Mohali. “I’ll tell you what happened. I will give you the video. I have kept it back. Bhajji is a very dear friend of mine. I love him. It happened on the field, and I was there. It was Bhajji, and it was Sreesanth. The game was over, and the cameras were shut off. Only one of my security cameras was on. As the team finished playing, the players were high-fiving and shaking hands with each other. When it came to Sreesanth and Bhajji. Harbhajan just said to him, ‘Come here’, and gave him a backhander,” Modi said.

The fiery altercation took place shortly after Mumbai Indians suffered a 66-run defeat to Punjab on April 25, 2008. While players were exchanging post-match handshakes, Sreesanth reportedly tried to provoke Harbhajan with a cheeky “hard luck” remark. An angered Harbhajan lashed out with a backhand slap.

When the brawl almost escalated

In the newly revealed clip, Sreesanth appears visibly shaken and attempts to rush toward Harbhajan. The off-spinner too took a few steps in his direction before the situation escalated further. Fortunately, Irfan Pathan and Mahela Jayawardene quickly intervened, holding Sreesanth back, while Pathan confronted Harbhajan. According to the footage, the spinner then pointed toward the boundary ropes, seemingly challenging Pathan to take the fight outside.

Who is Lalit Modi?

He is an Indian-Vanuatuan businessman and former cricket administrator best known as the founder, first chairman, and league commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He launched the IPL in 2008, transforming Indian cricket with a franchise-based T20 league that blended sport with entertainment, quickly becoming one of the world's most lucrative sporting events. Modi was also the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2010. Despite his success, controversies led to his suspension and lifetime ban from the BCCI in 2013. Nonetheless, his legacy in cricket, especially through the IPL, remains significant.

