India opener KL Rahul missed out on a golden opportunity to lead the national side at home for the first team in his career as he was ruled out of the India vs South Africa T20I series due to an injury. As Rahul was ruled out of the series, BCCI appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain of the team. On Thursday, Rahul wished Rishabh for his captaincy debut.

Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 8, 2022

Rahul wrote on Twitter, "Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon."

Rahul suffered a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav was hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening. In the statement, BCCI revealed that Pant will be the captain of the side while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

Rahul was named the captain of the side as regular skipper Rohit Sharma was given rest after a gruelling season of IPL. Along with Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and M Shami was also given much-needed rest ahead of the SA series. Now all eyes will be on India's young pace battery, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. After an outstanding IPL season, both got their maiden call-up for Team India. At least one of them is expected to make a debut in today's match. Even though the talk of the town is Umran, Singh is likely to get a game today as hinted by head coach Rahul Dravid.