Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday broke his silence on the ongoing student protests over irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, urging society to build a system where hard work is truly rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit prevails.
In a detailed statement shared on social media, the Master Blaster expressed deep empathy for students demanding accountability, acknowledging that their frustration over compromised effort is entirely justified.
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Recalling early life lessons passed down by his late father, Professor Ramesh Tendulkar, the former Indian cricketer highlighted the moral foundation required in both sports and academics:
"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts," said Sachin.
The 53-year-old Tendulkar highlighted the broader societal responsibility in shaping the aspirations of India's youth.
"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he said.
The former India captain stressed the need for collective action involving parents, teachers, schools, and administrators.
"Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us... have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energized," Tendulkar further said.
"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!," he concluded.
The statement from Sachin Tendulkar comes amid nationwide protests by students demanding a fair and transparent NEET-UG process following reports of paper leaks and other irregularities in recent years.
Demonstrations have drawn attention to systemic issues in competitive examinations that determine entry into medical and related courses.
Tendulkar's intervention has been widely noted as a voice of reason from one of India's most respected icons, focusing not on political angles but on core values of integrity and fairness in education.
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