Hardik Pandya all set to be sacked by MI: 5 players who can replace him as Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians are on the verge of one of the most significant leadership decisions in their franchise history. After a disastrous IPL 2026 season, just 4 wins from 14 games, a ninth-place finish, and six years without a title the writing is firmly on the wall for Hardik Pandya.

Multiple sources within the MI camp have confirmed to The Indian Express that Pandya is all but certain to lose the captaincy, with discussions about his place in the squad also actively underway. "There is a clear buzz in the camp," an insider revealed. The coaching staff's post-season message to senior players that they must be coachable and data-driven only reinforced how deep the fracture runs.

So as Mumbai Indians prepare for the most consequential off-season in recent memory, one question dominates every conversation: who leads them next? Here are the five candidates.

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1. Tilak Varma

The most compelling long-term option is Tilak Varma as he has quietly established himself as one of Indian cricket's most composed and mature young batters, and his leadership credentials have been visible in how he carries himself under pressure. At 23, he represents exactly the kind of generational reset MI need. Appointing him would signal that the franchise is building for the next five years, not just patching the next one. Bold, exciting, and arguably the smartest move MI could make.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

The most respected man in the dressing room, period. Bumrah's cricket intelligence, his ability to read the game, and the sheer authority he commands among teammates make him a natural leader. The only genuine concern is workload managing the demands of Test cricket, white-ball internationals, and an IPL captaincy simultaneously is an enormous ask for a bowler of his profile. But if MI can manage him carefully, Bumrah as captain would instantly restore fear and credibility to this franchise.

He won the solitary game he captained against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Indian T20I captain SKY brings energy, instinct, and an attacking mindset that perfectly mirrors the brand of cricket the modern IPL demands. As the world's top-ranked T20 batter at his peak, he understands better than most what explosive, fearless cricket looks like. His experience, Mumbai connect, and natural aggression make him a strong candidate who could galvanise a dressing room that desperately needs a spark. Having won India a T20 World cup, Sky has always been the deputy for MI in Hardik's absence and thus he can be tried as all time captain.

4. Rohit Sharma

This is the wildcard, and everyone knows it. Rohit is past his prime, age is a factor, and his return would carry enormous emotional baggage given how his exit was handled in 2024. But here is the argument for it, this IPL cycle has one year left, MI are already in crisis mode, and there is no captain in the history of this franchise who knows how to win here better than Rohit Sharma. A one-season emergency return, purely to steady the ship and restore identity, is not as outrageous as it sounds. Last chance. One final chapter. MI fans would forgive everything overnight.

Won them 5 trophies in 8 years

5. Trade Window Wildcard - Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal

If MI decide none of the internal options are right, the trade window opens a different conversation entirely. Shreyas Iyer is a proven IPL captain who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024 and revamped Punjab Kings in taking them to finals in IPL 2025 and his credentials are beyond question. Yashasvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, would be the most audacious and forward-thinking acquisition in IPL history, a generational opener who could redefine MI's powerplay identity overnight. Either option would require serious negotiation, but MI have the financial muscle and brand weight to make it happen.

Jaiswal is a mumbai local boy and just like how MI did it way back with Rohit they can pull the same trick in the hat with Jaiswal. The management can look to trade them with Hardik and him being one of world's best all-rounder the player they are negotiating had to match the same value.

The hard conversations inside the MI camp begin in the coming weeks. Whoever emerges as captain will inherit a franchise at a crossroads, storied, resourceful, but badly in need of a new direction. The decision they make now will define the next era of Mumbai Indians cricket.