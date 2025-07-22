Hardik Pandya And Jasmin Walia Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Breakup Rumours Intensify Post-Divorce

India’s flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya and British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia have set social media abuzz after eagle-eyed fans noticed the duo no longer follow each other on Instagram. The digital snub has sparked intense breakup rumours, especially as it comes months after speculation around their alleged romance had reached fever pitch.

Despite neither Hardik nor Jasmin ever officially confirming a relationship, their repeated public sightings—especially Jasmin's visible support during Hardik’s matches—fueled rumours of a budding romance. With their social media activity now pointing toward a possible fallout, the internet has gone into overdrive.

Romance Rumours Began After Hardik’s Divorce From Natasa Stankovic

The talk of a potential relationship between Pandya and Walia surfaced soon after the cricketer and actress Natasa Stankovic publicly announced the end of their four-year marriage. The couple, who share a son, Agastya, issued a heartfelt joint statement last year, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting with mutual respect and love.

Hardik’s personal life, already a subject of public fascination, saw increased attention when Jasmin was spotted not only in the stands during key IPL fixtures but also inside the Mumbai Indians’ team bus—an access generally reserved for close friends or family. Adding to the intrigue, the two were reportedly seen vacationing together in Greece, sharing cryptic yet parallel snapshots from the same scenic locations.

Instagram Unfollow: Reddit Sparks the Fire

The breakup chatter intensified after a Reddit post flagged the couple’s mutual Instagram unfollowing. “Did Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia unfollow each other? I saw it recently—they’re not following each other anymore. What’s going on?” the post read.

The post quickly went viral, with fans dissecting every digital breadcrumb—from archived stories to old likes and comments. While neither party has made an official comment, the move has led many to believe the alleged relationship may have run its course.

Hardik Pandya Steps Out in Style Amid Speculation

Amid the social media storm, Hardik Pandya made a solo public appearance at the airport, turning heads with his effortless style. Dressed in a white tee, patterned blazer, light trousers, and crisp white sneakers, the Indian cricketer exuded calm confidence. A light-colored hat and dark sunglasses added to the suave ensemble, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity airport looks of the week.

Whether intentional or coincidental, Hardik’s appearance sent a clear message—he’s focused, composed, and unbothered by the noise surrounding his personal life.

Who Is Jasmin Walia? A Quick Look at the Star Linked to Hardik

Jasmin Walia is no stranger to the spotlight. A British singer, actress, and reality TV star, she gained popularity with her hit track “Bom Diggy” alongside Zack Knight, which later featured in the Bollywood blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Walia first stepped into the limelight with The Only Way Is Essex and later became a prominent figure on social media through her bilingual music covers and original singles. Known for her glamorous persona and wide fanbase in both the UK and India, Jasmin brought an international flair to Hardik Pandya’s high-profile cricketing world.