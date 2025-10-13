Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s Intimate Birthday Bash: Viral Instagram Moments You Can’t Miss

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya celebrated his 32nd birthday in style, marking the occasion with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at a breathtaking beach location. The all-rounder, who recently confirmed his relationship with the 24-year-old model and influencer, shared glimpses of the intimate celebration on Instagram, sending fans and netizens into a frenzy.

A Romantic Beach Celebration

Pandya’s birthday bash was far from ordinary. The celebration featured a candlelit dinner by the sea, a personalized chocolate cake with “Happy Birthday” inscribed, and heartfelt surprises planned by Mahieka. The couple also shared tender moments walking hand-in-hand along the shoreline, set against the soothing backdrop of waves and a serene sunset. A video clip shared on Instagram, set to the tune of Bitter Sweet Symphony, captured the couple’s quiet and romantic moments, making it an instant viral sensation.

From candid selfies to playful posts teasing surprises, Hardik offered fans a glimpse into the private getaway that appeared to be held in the Maldives. Adding to the charm, some snapshots also included Hardik’s son Agastya, his mother, and grandmother — blending family warmth with the spark of new love.

Hardik and Mahieka Make It Official

Earlier this week, Hardik went Instagram official with Mahieka Sharma, ending months of speculation about their romance. The couple was first spotted together at Mumbai airport, drawing attention from fans and media alike. Since then, Hardik has shared multiple pictures and monochrome snapshots from their birthday trip, confirming the new chapter in his personal life.

Mahieka, recognized as Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024, has worked with top Indian designers and major brands including Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. She has also featured in music videos and short films, establishing herself as one of India’s rising fashion influencers.

A Look Back at Hardik’s Past Relationships

Before Mahieka, Hardik was rumored to be dating UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, though neither confirmed the relationship. Hardik was previously married to model Natasa Stankovic, with whom he shares son Agastya. The couple tied the knot in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown but announced their separation in July 2024, citing mutual respect and the joy of raising their son together.

Now, as Pandya enters a new year of life, he appears to be embracing love and life with optimism — surrounded by family, music, and sun-soaked beaches. Fans across social media have flooded Instagram with birthday wishes, admiration for the couple’s bond, and excitement for Hardik’s journey ahead.

Fans React to the Viral Birthday Celebration

The intimate and picturesque celebration quickly went viral on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Netizens praised the couple’s chemistry, Mahieka’s elegance, and Hardik’s charismatic social media presence. Clips of their romantic beach walk and shared moments with family have become trending topics, making Hardik’s birthday one of the most talked-about events in Indian sports and celebrity news in 2025.

This birthday marks more than just another year for the Team India all-rounder; it symbolizes a fresh chapter filled with love, family, and memorable celebrations. As Hardik continues to shine on and off the cricket field, fans are eager to witness this new phase of his life unfold.