/Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian cricketer to do this; details inside

In a significant move to safeguard and extend his international cricket career, star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has permanently moved his training base from Mumbai to Bengaluru. The veteran cricketer has leased a residential property on the outskirts of Bengaluru to ensure close proximity to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence, formerly known as the National Cricket Academy.
This relocation marks a historic first in Indian cricket. While centrally contracted players regularly visit the Centre of Excellence for injury rehabilitation, fitness evaluations, or short-term national camps, Pandya is the first prominent active cricketer to establish the facility as his personal, long-term training headquarters.
Why Hardik Pandya Chose the BCCI Centre of Excellence
Career Longevity
The 32-year-old cricketer views this transition as a strategic step to extend his career in limited-overs cricket, with an eye toward playing for another five to six years.
Overcoming Commute Issues
Living in Mumbai made daily travel from his Lower Parel home to his training sessions, particularly at the Mumbai Indians training facility in Ghansoli, highly taxing and difficult to balance.
Comprehensive Private Support
Alongside the world-class resources at the Centre of Excellence, Pandya will retain a personal physiotherapist and an exclusive strength and conditioning coach to monitor his training routines during his downtime.
Self-Funded Skill Sessions
When engaging in specific cricket skills work, Pandya personally covers the expenses of the net bowlers hired by the facility out of his own pocket.
BCCI Source Explains the Historic Decision
According to an anonymous BCCI official who spoke to a news agency, the move allows Pandya full, unhindered access to elite medical, fitness, and cricket infrastructure whenever he is free from national, state, or Indian Premier League commitments.
The BCCI source provided the exact details regarding the transition:
“Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career.
Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally-contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training. Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty,” the source said.
Hardik Pandya Continues Rehabilitation After Injury Setback
Pandya is currently recuperating from a recurring quadriceps injury that forced him to miss India's recent white-ball tours of Ireland and England. He has spent a considerable portion of the last six months at the Centre of Excellence undergoing an intensive rehabilitation programme to regain peak fitness.
After a brief break for personal matters, the all-rounder is scheduled to return to the facility within the next couple of days to continue his recovery.
Zimbabwe T20I Series in Sight as Comeback Target
India's next assignment is a three-match away T20I series against Zimbabwe in July 2026. While Pandya is highly motivated to make his competitive return during this tour, his inclusion in the squad will depend on successfully clearing all mandatory BCCI Return-to-Play protocols once his rehabilitation is complete
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