Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; Wholesome SMAT Moment That Won The Internet - Watch

Cricket rarely pauses for moments of pure joy, but when it does, the internet grabs it with both hands. Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi delivered one such heartwarming scene during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Elite Group C match between Baroda and Gujarat in Hyderabad, creating a viral clip that fans cannot stop discussing. The wholesome high-five-and-hug celebration after Hardik’s dismissal has become the tournament’s most talked-about moment, showcasing camaraderie that transcends competitive rivalries.

The Moment Everyone Is Talking About

The incident unfolded in the seventh over when Hardik Pandya danced down the track and attempted to loft Bishnoi over mid-off. Instead, he found Arzan Nagwaswalla at long-on, who completed a clean catch. Bishnoi, who had just dismissed a senior India player, raised both arms in celebration. What followed stunned and delighted fans.

Hardik, instead of showing frustration, jogged over, raised his palm for a high-five, and embraced Bishnoi with genuine warmth. The clip spread rapidly across social media, prompting reactions such as “Rivalry off, vibes on,” “Hardik Pandya hates none,” and “Hardik and Bishnoi cute moment.” In a sporting world where every gesture is scrutinised, this simple show of respect became a refreshing highlight.

Baroda’s Bowling Dominance: Limbani Leads the Charge

Beyond the viral moment, the match itself delivered a one-sided spectacle. Baroda’s bowlers dismantled Gujarat for just 73 runs in 14.1 overs, showcasing clinical precision and relentless pressure.

Raj Limbani was the standout performer, returning astonishing figures of 3 for 5 in 2.1 overs, one of the most economical spells of the season. Atit Sheth added two wickets, while Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, and Hardik Pandya chipped in with key breakthroughs. With nine Gujarat batters failing to reach double digits, Baroda’s bowling unit stamped its authority early.

Baroda’s Batters Seal the Chase in Style

Chasing 74 was expected to be a formality, and Baroda wasted no time. Shashwat Rawat smashed 30 off 19 balls, peppering the field with six boundaries. Vishnu Solanki’s rapid 27 off 15 ensured the chase never slowed, while Hardik contributed a steady 10 before becoming Bishnoi’s wicket, ironically the moment that lit up social media. Baroda cruised to 74 for 2 in just 6.4 overs, completing a dominant eight-wicket win.