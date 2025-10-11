Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma Through Instagram Stories; Birthday Getaway Pics Go Viral

Just hours after making their first public appearance together at Mumbai airport, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has seemingly confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. Ahead of his 32nd birthday on October 11, Pandya shared a series of Instagram stories featuring the 24-year-old, including intimate beachside snapshots that have set social media alight.

Fans have already started calling her "Bhabhi No. 2," celebrating the couple’s chemistry as a new chapter in the T20 World Cup 2024 hero’s life.

Hardik Shares Romantic Birthday Getaway with Mahieka

In one notable story, Hardik and Mahieka are seen standing close together on a wooden deck overlooking a turquoise sea, with his arm around her shoulder. Hardik wore a printed black jacket and patterned shorts, while Mahieka sported a breezy white shirt dress. He captioned the post with a simple evil eye emoji (), subtly addressing the haters amid the social media buzz.Another story features a black-and-white shot from the same trip, radiating vintage romance and suggesting an intimate pre-birthday escape possibly at a luxurious coastal location, though the exact spot remains undisclosed.

Additional stories showcase Hardik surrounded by family his son Agastya, mother, and grandmother along with glimpses of a birthday cake, blending the romantic getaway with heartfelt family moments.

As the BCCI wished him a happy birthday on X, highlighting his stats (296 international runs and 206 wickets in 225 matches, along with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 wins), fans flooded social media with celebrations, from "Hub-Sons" memes to heartfelt toasts.

The posts follow their early Friday, October 10, appearance at Mumbai airport. Dressed in coordinated black outfits Hardik in a hoodie and joggers, Mahieka in a sleek ensemble the couple walked hand-in-hand as paparazzi swarmed. A video that quickly went viral showed Hardik letting Mahieka walk ahead while shielding her from camera flashes with his body, proving his chivalry and earning admiration online.

Their coordinated style and ease drew attention, with netizens noting Mahieka’s leopard-print robe (matching one from Hardik’s wardrobe) and the number 33 inked on her finger, symbolizing his iconic jersey number.

Rumors, Clues, and the Age Gap Spotlight

Rumors about the duo’s relationship had been circulating for months, sparked by overlapping travel photos from a 2024 Greece vacation and subtle Instagram interactions. Observant fans tracked the timeline: Hardik and Jasmin Walia’s rumored fling faded post-IPL 2025, opening the door for Mahieka.

These recent posts have intensified speculation, with many calling it an "unofficial confirmation" as unmistakable as a six off the bat. On X, reactions range from gushing support ("Happiest for him ") to playful couple comparisons ("They're like a married couple lol"). The eight-year age gap (Hardik born October 11, 1993; Mahieka in 2001) has also sparked discussion online, with outlets confirming her birth year via public records.

Despite the buzz, the couple maintains a low-key vibe, seemingly tuning out the noise.

Who is Mahieka Sharma? A Rising Star in Fashion and Film

Mahieka Sharma, an award-winning model and actor, has steadily risen without courting controversy. At 24, she has worked with top Indian designers like Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, walked Fashion Week runways, and starred in high-profile brand campaigns for Tanishq and Samsung. Her acting credits include a role in the biopic PM Narendra Modi (2019) alongside Vivek Oberoi and the documentary Into The Dusk by Oscar-nominated director Orlando von Einsiedel. She is also a fixture in music videos, appearing in tracks by Badshah and Guru Randhawa.

Educated at Navy Children School in New Delhi, Mahieka balanced discipline with creativity before stepping into Mumbai’s competitive industry. Collaborators praise her professionalism, and insiders note her grounded Delhi roots complement Hardik’s high-energy lifestyle.

Hardik’s Spotlight: From Heartbreak to New Horizons

Off the field, Hardik has experienced intense media scrutiny. He married Natasa Stankovic during the 2020 lockdown, welcoming son Agastya in July that year, before the couple announced their separation in July 2024, citing mutual respect amid irreconcilable differences. Post-split, rumors linked him with Jasmin Walia and other fleeting romances. On the pitch, however, Hardik continues to shine as vice-captain of India’s T20I side, Mumbai Indians skipper, and a key contributor to IPL 2025.

Neither Hardik nor Mahieka have publicly addressed their relationship. Yet, between beach moments, family celebrations, and viral airport chivalry, Hardik’s subtle Instagram “reveal” speaks volumes, signaling that love has returned to his life.

As he turns 32 amidst sea breezes and new beginnings, one thing is clear: Hardik Pandya is hitting boundaries in life as much as on the cricket field. What comes next for this power couple? Time and more Instagram Stories will tell.