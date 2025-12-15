Hardik Pandya Creates History, Joins Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan In Elite T20I List

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya etched his name into the record books during the third T20I between India and South Africa, achieving a historic milestone in international cricket. With another impactful spell, Pandya became the first fast-bowling all-rounder in the world to complete a rare T20I double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets.

The achievement underlines Pandya’s importance to India’s T20 setup, where he continues to deliver with both bat and ball on the biggest stages.

Historic Milestone with the Ball

Hardik reached the landmark after claiming his 100th wicket in T20 Internationals, a feat that places him among an elite group of all-rounders in the format. What sets his achievement apart is the fact that he is the first pace-bowling all-rounder to reach the milestone, highlighting his longevity and consistency in a format dominated by specialists.

Before Pandya, only renowned spin-bowling all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Sikandar Raza had managed to complete the 1,000 runs and 100 wickets double in T20Is.

Elite Company in T20 Cricket

Pandya had already crossed the 1,000-run mark in T20I cricket, contributing crucial runs in high-pressure situations across several series and tournaments. By adding the bowling milestone to his resume, he has now joined an exclusive club, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most complete all-rounders in modern white-ball cricket.

His ability to bowl at pace, deliver breakthroughs in key moments and provide power-hitting lower down the order makes him a rare asset in international T20 cricket.

Match Summary

India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third T20 International to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

After the fast bowlers and spinners combined to bundle out South Africa for 117 in seam-friendly conditions, India chased down 118 with 25 balls to spare. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets apiece, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube chipped in with a scalp each, as South Africa never recovered from being reduced to 30/4 inside seven overs.

India’s chase was powered by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 35 off 18 balls in the power play. Shubman Gill (28) and Tilak Varma (25 not out) struggled for fluency, while Suryakumar Yadav fell for 12. But Abhishek’s early assault meant the target was always within reach, as Shivam Dube (10 not out) finished the job with some clean hitting.