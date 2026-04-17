Hardik Pandya creates IPL history, becomes 4th player after Shane Watson, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell to...

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books during the MI vs PBKS clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pandya breached a milestone that few in the T20 world ever dream of, becoming only the fourth player in Indian Premier League history to achieve the rare triple of 2,500+ runs, 50+ wickets, and 150+ sixes.

This milestone placed him alongside IPL legends Shane Watson, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell, cementing his status as one of the most explosive all-rounders the league has ever seen.



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Hardik Pandya In Elite Triple-Threat Club



Hardik Pandya's impressive figures highlight his evolution from a promising talent into a genuine match-winner with both bat and ball. His ability to clear the ropes with power and bowl crucial overs at the death makes him a nightmare for opposition teams.



The 32-year-old Pandya now sits alongside three of the greatest overseas stalwarts to ever play in the Indian Premier League.



Player Runs Wickets Sixes



Shane Watson 3,874 92 190

Kieron Pollard 3,412 69 223

Andre Russell 2651 123 223

Hardik Pandya 2,830+ 80 150



A Journey Of Power And Precision



Hardik's journey to this milestone began in 2015 as a raw, talented youngster scouted by the Mumbai Indians. Over the last decade, he has evolved from a specialist finisher into a tactical captain and a reliable four-over bowler.



The Power: His 150th six is a testament to his "stand and deliver" style, a trademark that helped Gujarat Titans to a title in 2022. He also played key roles in MI's title triumphs in 2017, 2019, and 2020.



The Versatility: Achieving this feat underscores his longevity. While many players excel in one department, maintaining a high strike rate (currently 147.24) while remaining a genuine wicket-taking threat (80 wickets) puts him in a category of his own among Indian players.



Impact On IPL 2026 Season



While the milestone is a personal triumph, it comes at a crucial juncture for the Mumbai Indians. As the team navigates a high-pressure 2026 season, Pandya’s ability to impact the game in all three facets remains their greatest asset.



By joining the likes of Shane Watson, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell in this exclusive club, Hardik has solidified his legacy not just as a impactful Indian player, but as one of the premier global all-rounders in the history of franchise cricket.