Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3049298https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/hardik-pandya-faces-ipl-action-after-on-field-incident-during-kkr-match-fined-10-match-fees-heres-why-3049298.html
NewsCricketHardik Pandya faces IPL action after on field incident during KKR match, fined 10% match fees; here's why
HARDIK PANDYA FINED IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya faces IPL action after on field incident during KKR match, fined 10% match fees; here's why

The incident occurred on the 4th ball of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when Hardik, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • On a surface that offered considerable assistance to both seamers and spinners, the hosts expertly chased down a tricky target of 148 with seven deliveries to spare.
  • The result has catapulted KKR to sixth on the points table, keeping their playoff aspirations firmly alive.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hardik Pandya faces IPL action after on field incident during KKR match, fined 10% match fees; here's whyCredits - IANS

 Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee and also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"Hardik Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings' during a match," the IPL said in a statement.

The incident occurred on the 4th ball of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when Hardik, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Hardik Pandya admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee - Rajiv Seth," it added.

Already eliminated from the playoffs race, MI suffered a four-wicket loss at the hands of KKR.

KKR seamers Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey took out two MI batters each in the powerplay before their spin twins turned the screw in on a pitch with both seam movement and turna srhe visitors were restricted to 147/8.

On a surface that offered considerable assistance to both seamers and spinners, the hosts expertly chased down a tricky target of 148 with seven deliveries to spare thanks to an invaluable partnership between Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell while consigning the MI to another difficult defeat.

"I think we lost a lot of wickets in powerplay, but if Tilak and would have stayed longer, and we had stitched a couple of more partnerships and got those 15-20 runs, I think we would have had a decent chance. To be very honest, I don't mind playing on this sort of wickets where bowlers have something to do. 

"IPL is becoming quite batting-dominated. Bowlers are feeling helpless. I think this game kind of gave bowlers something as well from the wicket, which kind of makes them come and bowl some good balls, make batsmen play some good cricket and score runs. So, I kind of enjoyed it," said Hardik after the match.

The result has catapulted KKR to sixth on the points table, keeping their playoff aspirations firmly alive.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NIA arrest
NIA arrests Kolkata resident for allegedly spying for Pakistan
Odisha heatwave
Odisha heatwave: IMD issues Orange Alert as mercury hits 46°C in Jharsuguda
KKR vs MI
IPL 2026: Varun Chakravarthy collides with Angkrish Raghuvanshi- Watch video
pm modi in italy
PM Modi receives FAO's highest honour Agricola Medal
PM Modi Italy Visit
Melody diplomacy decoded: Why PM Modi gifted Giorgia Meloni Rs 1 chocolate
Cockroach Janta Party
Cockroach Janta Party: Who is Abhijeet Dipke, strategist leading viral CJP
Alien planet
NASA finds Earth's 'blue twin' - a scary planet where glass rains from the sky
MS Dhoni
IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play against GT? Michael Hussey breaks silence
Pahalgam Attack
Pahalgam attack martyr Aadil Shah honoured: J&K govt renames Anantnag schoo
Ponting and Iyer
Ricky Ponting backs Shreyas Iyer as India’s next T20 captain