Hardik Pandya FINALLY Reveals Real Reason Behind Retiring Out Tilak Varma In IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya revealed that Tilak Varma was 'retired out' in IPL 2025 due to a finger injury, clarifying it was a tactical decision amid growing controversy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a season where every decision is dissected under the microscope, Hardik Pandya's 'retire out' call on Tilak Varma sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. The move, which came during Mumbai Indians' high-octane IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, was met with widespread criticism and speculation. Now, Pandya has finally addressed the controversy, revealing that a "very nasty hit" on Tilak’s finger was at the heart of the tactical switch. This revelation adds crucial context to a moment that had fans and pundits alike questioning MI’s decision-making. With Mumbai Indians off to a rocky start this season, every move—especially one as rare as a voluntary retirement—is bound to raise eyebrows.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Fiery Celebration After RCB Beat MI; Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya’s Dejected Reactions Go Viral - Watch

Injury Overshadowed by Controversy

“People made a lot about it, but they didn’t know the full story,” Pandya said after MI’s recent defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. “Tilak had a very nasty hit on his finger the day before. It was a tactical call, yes—but also a protective one. The coach felt someone fresh could come in and make a bigger impact.”

This statement not only quells the swirling storm around the 'retire out' drama but also highlights the fine balance between innovation and instinct in modern-day T20 cricket. It’s worth noting that despite the controversy, Tilak has bounced back impressively—an encouraging sign for MI fans.

Mumbai Indians in Crisis Mode: Four Losses in Five Games

Unfortunately for the five-time champions, the storm surrounding Tilak’s substitution is only part of a broader crisis. Mumbai Indians have now lost 4 of their first 5 matches in IPL 2025, a start that’s uncharacteristic for the powerhouse franchise. Despite a batting-friendly surface in their latest outing, MI failed to chase down a mammoth total against RCB, once again exposing chinks in their armor.

Hardik didn't shy away from acknowledging the issues:

“It came down to execution. The wicket was flat, a run-fest. Bowlers didn’t have many places to hide, but we were two hits short again.”

Powerplay Woes and the Death Overs Dilemma

Digging into the match itself, Hardik stressed the importance of the powerplay, noting that MI’s inability to capitalize in the first few overs of their innings proved costly. “In these kinds of games, the powerplay becomes crucial. We couldn’t get going in a couple of overs in the middle, and that pulled us back in the chase,” he said. The death overs, too, have been a consistent headache for MI. Despite boasting big names, their execution at the back end of both innings has often been underwhelming.

Tactical Shuffles and Team Composition: A Work in Progress

Hardik also addressed the constant reshuffling of the batting order—another talking point among fans and critics. “The original skeleton of our team had Naman batting down the order. But with Ro (Rohit Sharma) unavailable in the previous game, we had to push someone up. Now that he’s back, Naman moves down again.” The MI team management is clearly trying to find the right balance, but the lack of consistency in performances continues to hamper momentum.

