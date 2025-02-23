Hardik Pandya Gives Animated Send-Off To Babar Azam During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Clash - Watch

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya trapped big fish in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 game against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Pandya was spotted giving a fierce send-off to Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam after scalping his wicket for 23 runs in Dubai. Babar started off well, hitting a boundary off Pandya’s previous delivery but then in the end India’s all-rounder had a last laugh.

During the ninth over of the game, Pandya came up with a good length delivery and Babar wanted to drive it towards cover but then ended up edging it towards wicket-keeper KL Rahul. Just after losing Babar Azam, opener batter Imam-ul-Haq also departed, kudos to Axar Patel's rocket throw.



India gets the breakthrough as hardikpandya7 forces the edge, and Babar Azam has to walk back! Game-changing moment? #ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi,… pic.twitter.com/PyRBhJQeXb — Star Sports (StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

Pakistan came under a lot of pressure but the likes of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan have been batting well. Shakeel has already hit a fifty and still going stronger in the middle alongside Rizwan. Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat in the must-win clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Pakistan had a poor start in home conditions earlier on as they lost the opening game of the tournament against New Zealand by 60 runs.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India and Pakistan Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah.