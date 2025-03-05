Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Major Concern For Team India Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

India’s road to the Champions Trophy 2025 final was paved with a thrilling victory over Australia in the semi-finals, but the joy of the triumph was somewhat dampened by a worrying injury scare to star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The dynamic cricketer, who played a crucial role in India’s chase, was seen limping in the 47th over—a sight that left fans and team management concerned just days ahead of the high-stakes final.

Hardik Pandya’s Injury: What Happened?

The incident unfolded during the 47th over of India's chase when Pandya attempted a quick second run after slapping an Adam Zampa delivery through covers. KL Rahul sent him back, and while pivoting to return, Pandya seemed to strain his oblique muscles. The discomfort was immediately noticeable, as he was seen limping between the wickets.

Despite the pain, Pandya continued to bat, smashing a crucial 28 off 24 balls, including three sixes and a boundary, before being dismissed in the 48th over by Nathan Ellis. His aggressive approach in the final overs played a significant role in India’s four-wicket win, but the injury scare remains a pressing issue for the Indian team.

Team India’s Injury Woes Before the Final

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued an official statement regarding the extent of Pandya’s injury, leaving fans anxiously waiting for updates. With the final scheduled for March 9, India will be hoping their key all-rounder is fit and ready.

Why Pandya’s Fitness is Crucial:

His ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the death overs

A vital seam-bowling option who can break partnerships

A proven performer in high-pressure ICC tournaments

If Pandya is ruled out, India might have to tweak their playing XI, possibly bringing in a specialist bowler or an extra batter, which could alter the team's balance significantly.

India’s All-Round Performance Outclasses Australia

While Pandya’s injury was a concern, India’s dominance over Australia in the semi-final was a testament to their all-round strength. Mohammed Shami once again led the bowling attack, picking up three crucial wickets to restrict Australia to 264 runs. In the chase, Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass, scoring a sublime 84 off 98 balls. Although he missed out on a century, his innings provided the backbone of India’s chase. Contributions from KL Rahul (42), Shreyas Iyer (45), and Rohit Sharma (28)* ensured that India crossed the finish line with ease.