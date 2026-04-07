Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Will Mumbai Indians captain make comeback in RR vs MI game in IPL 2026

In a major boost for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 Match 13, captain Hardik Pandya is fit and available to play against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, ending days of speculation around his absence. Pandya had missed MI’s previous game against Delhi Capitals, triggering injury concerns. However, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey clarified that the all-rounder was not injured but unwell, and has now fully recovered after returning to training. This confirmation significantly restores Mumbai’s balance at a crucial early stage of the season.

Why Hardik Pandya’s return changes everything for MI

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Mumbai Indians looked unsettled without Pandya in their last outing at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Leadership shifted to Suryakumar Yadav, but the team was forced into multiple changes, including leaving out key overseas options.

Pandya’s presence directly impacts three areas:

Team balance: He offers a rare seam-bowling all-round option

Leadership stability: MI regain their first-choice captain

Finishing role: His lower-order hitting remains critical in chases

From a tactical standpoint, MI’s XI becomes far more flexible with Pandya slotting back into the middle order and contributing overs.

Selection headache: Who makes way for Pandya?

Pandya’s return creates a selection dilemma rather than a straightforward inclusion.

Key performers from the last game:

Deepak Chahar impressed with a tight spell and wickets

Mitchell Santner delivered control with his spin

The likely scenario:

Corbin Bosch could be the immediate exclusion

Trent Boult may still have to wait if MI retain their current bowling combination

This highlights a deeper trend. Mumbai are still searching for their best XI early in IPL 2026, and Pandya’s return could finally stabilize combinations.

What really happened? Clearing the injury scare

Earlier reports suggested Pandya missed multiple training sessions in Delhi, raising fears of a possible injury setback. Social media amplified the concern, especially given his history with fitness issues.

However, team management has now clarified:

No injury concern

Absence was due to illness

Full training completed before RR match

This distinction matters. Injury setbacks often lead to cautious workload management, but illness-based absence allows immediate reintegration without restrictions.

Bigger picture: Why this match matters for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are at a sensitive phase in IPL 2026. A loss to Delhi exposed:

Lack of bowling depth without Pandya

Overdependence on top-order batting

Leadership instability in crunch moments

Against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium, MI now have:

Their captain back

Better bowling balance

A chance to reset momentum early in the tournament

Historically, MI have relied heavily on multi-dimensional players like Pandya to maintain dominance. His availability could be the difference between a mid-table struggle and a playoff push.