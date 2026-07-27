/Hardik Pandya IPL trade: Mumbai Indians demand Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre; CSK counter with cash-plus offer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) off-season speculation has reached a fever pitch as two powerhouse franchises - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - are reportedly locked in negotiations over a potential blockbuster trade involving MI skipper Hardik Pandya.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mumbai Indians are seeking a massive haul in return for their star all-rounder, while Chennai Super Kings are attempting to craft a counter-offer to protect their prized young assets.
MI’s Demand: Dube + Mhatre
Following a turbulent season where Mumbai Indians struggled for consistency, the franchise is looking to restructure its core. Report indicates that MI have asked for power-hitter Shivam Dube alongside 19-year-old batting prodigy Ayush Mhatre in exchange for Hardik Pandya.
Ayush Mhatre’s Appeal: Mhatre made an immediate mark in IPL 2026, scoring 201 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 177.87. His key profile as an explosive, young Indian top-order batter makes him an invaluable long-term asset.
Shivam Dube’s Fit: Dube offers proven middle-order spin-hitting muscle, filling a key tactical gap for the Mumbai side.
CSK’s Counter-Offer: Dube, Brevis And Rs 10 Crore Cash
While Chennai Super Kings are eager to add a world-class seam-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya to their roster, they are reportedly unwilling to part ways with young star Ayush Mhatre.
Viewing the teenager as a decade-long investment, CSK have resisted MI's initial stance.
To bridge the gap without losing Mhatre, CSK have proposed an alternative trade package:
Component CSK Proposal
Players Offered Shivam Dube & Dewald Brevis
Cash Component Rs 10 Crore
Total Trade Value Estimated Rs 20+ Crore
The Valuation Dilemma
Hardik Pandya: Underperformed in IPL 2026, scoring 206 runs at an average of 22.89 and taking just 4 wickets with an economy rate over 11. However, his status as an Indian seam-bowling captain-all-rounder keeps his market value exceptionally high.
The Mhatre Factor: At a base cost of just Rs 30 lakh, Mhatre produced massive surplus value in 2026. Including him in a direct swap alongside Dube would represent an enormous financial and strategic windfall for Mumbai Indians.
What’s At Stake
For MI, landing Dube and especially Mhatre would inject power-hitting and youth into the squad while shedding a high-profile but underperforming asset.
For CSK, securing Pandya without sacrificing Mhatre would represent a high-value addition, though some analyses suggest the reported packages could favour MI in pure recent performance and salary terms.
Neither franchise has officially confirmed the trade talks, but negotiations remain ongoing as the transfer window is open. If accepted, a deal involving player swaps and a cash component exceeding Rs 20 crore would become another high-profile trade in IPL history.
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