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Hardik Pandya IPL trade to CSK: Five reason why MI all-rounder could be perfect fit for Chennai Super Kings

Trade speculation linking Hardik Pandya with Chennai Super Kings has dominated the IPL off-season rumour mill. While both Mumbai Indians and CSK have indicated that formal discussions remain on hold pending post-season reviews, the idea of the all-rounder switching from blue to yellow continues to intrigue fans and analysts.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Hardik Pandya IPL trade to CSK: Five reason why MI all-rounder could be perfect fit for Chennai Super Kings
Image Credit: BCCI/IPL

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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