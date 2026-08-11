/Hardik Pandya IPL trade: Which franchises are interested in MI skipper and why?

Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians has become one of the biggest talking points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) off-season. After Mumbai Indians (MI) finished ninth in IPL 2026 under his captaincy - with Pandya himself producing modest performances - speculation has intensified about a possible trade ahead of the 2027 season.
As a rare commodity - a world-class Indian seam-bowling all-rounder with proven leadership credentials - Hardik has attracted interest from multiple franchises exploring a potential blockbuster trade deal.
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK are closely monitoring Hardik Pandya as they search for a long-term seam-bowling all-rounder and leadership depth following MS Dhoni's transition and Stephen Fleming's departure.
Pandya fits the need for a dynamic Indian all-rounder who can finish games, bowl useful overs, and provide leadership depth. Earlier reports suggested packages involving players like Shivam Dube (and potentially others such as Dewald Brevis), though those talks reportedly stalled over valuation differences.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stated the franchise is prioritising appointing a new head coach before focusing heavily on trades.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
After missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons under Ajinkya Rahane (viewed as a stop-gap), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking for a long-term captain and an experienced Indian all-rounder/finisher.
Multiple rounds of discussions with MI leadership have been reported, and captaincy is believed to be part of the offer.
Shah Rukh Khan's personal interest has also been cited, with openness to an all-cash deal since KKR are reluctant to part with marquee players. Cameron Green has been mentioned in some speculation, but his IPL 2027 availability is uncertain due to international commitments.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
RR, who reached the playoffs in 2026, would reportedly explore a potential blockbuster involving opener Yashasvi Jaiswal heading to Mumbai.
Pandya would strengthen their middle-order finishing and all-round options. However, captaincy appears unlikely, as the franchise is grooming Riyan Parag as its long-term leader - a factor that could reduce the appeal for Pandya given his leadership ambitions.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC)
Both have been linked at the rumour or exploratory stage. LSG could view Hardik as a leadership and all-round option (one reported possibility involves Nicholas Pooran moving the other way).
DC have been mentioned as potentially offering a package including captain Axar Patel, which could interest MI for spin bowling, batting, and leadership experience.
Hardik Pandya remains a high-value asset despite recent underwhelming IPL form: proven big-match experience, ability to contribute with bat and ball, and prior success as a title-winning captain with Gujarat Titans.
Franchises seeking Indian leadership, finishing power, or balance in the middle order see him as a ready-made solution. For MI, any deal must improve squad balance after three difficult seasons since his return as captain in 2024.
Notably, trade rules require agreement between franchises and the player’s consent. No concrete offers or final packages have been publicly confirmed so far, and deals for 2027 are expected to solidify later in the year.
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