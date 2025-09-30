Hardik Pandya Likely to Miss IND vs AUS ODI Series Due To Quadriceps Injury - Report

IND vs AUS: India suffered a blow ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19, as all-rounder Hardik Pandya is unlikely to feature. According to a reports, Pandya has been advised four weeks of rest due to a left quadriceps injury. He had earlier bowled just one over in India’s Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka before sitting out of the final against Pakistan, raising concerns about his fitness.

Rest and Recovery Timeline

While Pandya is set to miss the ODI leg of the Australia series, there is optimism that he could return for the five-match T20I series scheduled between October 29 and November 8. The BCCI medical team is yet to submit a final report on his condition, and a clearer update on his availability will be made public once the assessment is complete.

India’s Frontline All-Rounder

Hardik, who has played 94 ODIs for India, has grown into a vital asset in the 50-over format. With 1904 runs and 91 wickets to his name, his ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him indispensable to the team’s balance. In the recent Asia Cup campaign, Pandya played a key supporting role to Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department, finishing with four wickets, while with the bat he managed 48 runs in limited chances.

Replacement Options for India

With Pandya sidelined, the Indian selectors might be forced to look at a like-for-like replacement. A name doing the rounds is that of young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who could be drafted into the squad to provide balance in both departments. His inclusion would give India a fresh option in the middle order and an additional seam-bowling choice.

Key Series Before T20 World Cup

The upcoming series against Australia is seen as a crucial preparation phase for India with the T20 World Cup next year. The ODIs, running from October 19 to 25, will be followed by a five-match T20I series from October 29 to November 8. The series also marks the much-anticipated return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy, adding extra excitement for fans.

India’s Challenge Without Hardik

Hardik’s absence will be felt deeply as he has often been the bridge between India’s top order and the tail. His versatility as a seam-bowling all-rounder provides balance to the side, something no direct replacement can fully replicate. For now, India will hope he recovers quickly and regains full fitness before the T20Is, as his presence will be vital in India’s plans leading into next year’s global tournament.