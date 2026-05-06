Has MI removed Hardik Pandya as captain? Shocking development emerges before RCB clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to miss the upcoming encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 6. This development follows his absence from the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 4. While stand in captain Suryakumar Yadav initially noted that Pandya was feeling unwell, an official statement from the franchise later confirmed that the skipper is suffering from a back spasm.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the captain did not accompany the team during their transit to Raipur for the clash with RCB.

“At the time (Wednesday, May 6, afternoon) of filing this report, the MI players had assembled at Terminal 1 (domestic) of Mumbai airport, but the skipper was conspicuous by his absence. There is no immediate indication that Pandya will join the team closer to the match,” the report mentioned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - BCCI accused of controlling ICC as this Cricketer makes explosive claim

Official Communication and Teammate Reactions

During the previous match day, the five time IPL champions clarified the leadership change through a formal statement: "Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm, hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today's game."

The suddenness of the injury was highlighted by MI opener Ryan Rickelton during a post match press conference. Rickelton mentioned that the team was not fully briefed on the situation until shortly before the game started.

"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. So I'm not aware of the extent of it — I wouldn't even call it an injury — or how serious it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton had said after the game.

To date, Pandya has not released any personal comments or social media updates regarding his current health status or his recovery progress.

MI Performance and Playoff Outlook

Despite the absence of their captain in the last game, Mumbai Indians secured a victory. Rohit Sharma made a successful return from a hamstring injury, contributing 84 runs off 44 balls as an impact player. His partnership with Ryan Rickelton allowed MI to successfully chase a target of 229 with eight deliveries remaining.

However, the team's overall position in the tournament remains precarious. Mumbai Indians are currently sitting in ninth place on the points table, having lost seven out of their ten matches. With a net run rate (NRR) of -0.649, their path to the playoffs is extremely difficult. To maintain any hope of advancement, the squad must secure victories in all four of their remaining fixtures.

Pandya’s Statistical Slump

The 2026 season has been challenging for Pandya both in terms of leadership and individual performance. Across eight innings, he has managed only 146 runs, averaging 20.85 with a strike rate of 136.44. His contributions with the ball have been similarly limited, yielding only four wickets at an average of 61.50 and an economy rate of 11.90. Under his captaincy this season, the team has managed only two wins in eight games.