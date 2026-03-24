Hardik Pandya listens to Hanuman Chalisa inside Rs 8.5 crore Ferrari, viral moment shocks fans

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has triggered a massive online conversation after revealing that he listens to the Hanuman Chalisa while driving his ₹8.5 crore Ferrari 12Cilindri. At a time when IPL 2026 buzz is peaking, the clip stands out not for luxury, but for contrast: a high-performance supercar paired with a deeply spiritual routine. The moment has resonated widely with fans, blending celebrity lifestyle, faith, and relatability into one viral story.



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Viral moment: Ferrari drive, but no music

Pandya, recently spotted cruising through Mumbai in his newly acquired Ferrari 12Cilindri, was seen alongside Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard. While the visuals captured attention, it was his audio choice that became the headline.

Instead of blasting music in a V12 supercar capable of 340 kmph, Pandya revealed he prefers listening to the Hanuman Chalisa.

Why this clicked online:

Breaks the stereotype of flashy athlete lifestyles

Adds a cultural and emotional layer to a luxury story

Aligns with growing public interest in spirituality among celebrities

“No song gives this energy”: Pandya explains

Speaking at a recent public interaction, Pandya made his stance clear:

“Even in my Ferrari, I listen to the Hanuman Chalisa… no other song gives that kind of positive energy.”

This statement quickly gained traction across platforms, with fans praising the authenticity. In an era where athlete branding is often curated, this felt personal and unfiltered.

From a newsroom lens, this is precisely why the story is outperforming routine lifestyle coverage. It delivers contrast, emotion, and identity.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Power meets personality

Pandya’s car itself is no ordinary purchase. The Ferrari 12Cilindri is among the most elite grand tourers globally.

Key specs:

6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine

~819 bhp, 678 Nm torque

0–100 kmph in under 3 seconds

Top speed: over 340 kmph

The car is priced at approximately ₹8.5 crore in India for the coupe variant, with the Spider version going higher.

Yet, the real story is not the machine. It is how Pandya uses it.

Puja, rituals and the viral video effect

Before even hitting the road, Pandya’s Ferrari had already gone viral. Videos showed a traditional puja being performed at his residence, with his partner Mahieka Sharma participating in the ritual.