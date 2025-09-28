Hardik Pandya On Cusp Of History, Set To Join Shakib Al Hasan And Mohammad Nabi In Elite T20I Record

In the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pandya needs just two wickets to become only the third player in international T20I history to record 1,500 runs and 100 wickets. So far, this elite achievement has been reached only by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

A Proven All-Rounder

Pandya’s dual abilities with bat and ball have made him a cornerstone of India’s T20I squad. Over 120 T20I matches, he has already accumulated 1,860 runs and taken 98 wickets. His knack for delivering in crucial moments, whether breaking partnerships with the ball or accelerating the scoring rate with the bat, sets him apart as one of the most versatile players in world cricket.

Impactful Performances in Asia Cup 2025

During the ongoing Asia Cup, Pandya has been instrumental in India’s journey to the final. Though batting opportunities have been limited, his bowling has produced key breakthroughs, including dismissing Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman in a high-pressure encounter. His consistent performances underline why he is such a vital player for India in crunch situations.

Eyes on the Final

With the final against Pakistan looming, all eyes will be on Pandya to see if he can claim the two wickets required to enter this elite club. Achieving this milestone would not only highlight his personal brilliance but also reinforce India’s strength in producing world-class all-rounders capable of dominating both facets of the game.

Hardik Pandya’s potential achievement in the Asia Cup 2025 final represents a historic moment in T20I cricket. Joining Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi in the exclusive 1,500 runs and 100 wickets club would cement Pandya’s legacy as one of India’s premier all-rounders in the shortest format of the game.