Hardik Pandya overtakes Virat Kohli in T20Is, trails only Rohit Sharma after 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

India’s prolific all-rounder Hardik Pandya etched his name deeper into Indian cricket history during the second T20I against the New Zealand national cricket team, achieving a significant milestone in the shortest format of the game. Pandya’s participation in that match saw him overtake former captain Virat Kohli to become India’s second-most capped men’s T20I player.

Milestone Achievement for Pandya

Pandya reached 126 T20I appearances for India with his outing against New Zealand, moving past Kohli, who finished his T20I career with 125 matches. This milestone underscores Pandya’s longevity and consistent selection in India’s T20 setup over the past decade. Only Rohit Sharma, who featured in 159 T20Is before retiring from international cricket in 2024, sits above Pandya on India’s all-time T20I appearance list.

Pandya is now part of an elite group of Indian cricketers who have featured in more than 100 T20Is, alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who also recently crossed the 100-match mark.

A Career of Impact With Bat and Ball

Pandya’s contributions extend well beyond just appearances. In T20Is, he has been a genuine all-round force for India. He has scored over 2,000 runs at a healthy strike rate and has made vital contributions with both bat and ball across numerous series. With the ball, he has claimed more than 100 wickets, showcasing his value as a genuine match-winner in multiple scenarios.

His batting has often provided impetus in the middle overs or during crucial phases, complementing his ability to bowl key overs with variations that trouble top batsmen. This dual skill set has solidified his place as one of India’s most dependable T20 players in recent years.

Match Highlights: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India registered a dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 209, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82 and Ishan Kishan’s explosive 76 powered India to the target with 28 balls to spare after an early wobble at 6/2. Earlier, New Zealand posted 208/6, led by Mitchell Santner (47) and Rachin Ravindra (44). The chase became India’s second-highest successful T20I run chase and the biggest victory by balls remaining for a full member nation while pursuing a 200-plus target.