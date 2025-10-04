Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant Set To Miss; Workload Of Shubman Gill And Jasprit Bumrah Under Review Ahead Of Australia Series

India is preparing to announce its squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, but the team faces significant absences and key workload considerations ahead of the eight-match tour.

Key Players Unavailable

Hardik Pandya, India’s star all-rounder, will miss the series due to a left quadriceps injury. Pandya was already sidelined for the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, and his recovery timeline rules him out of the Australia ODIs and T20Is.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter, is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a foot fracture, keeping him out of action for the upcoming series.

Workload Concerns for Gill and Bumrah

Selectors will also review the workload of Test captain Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah:

Shubman Gill recently captained India in the West Indies Test series, just three days after the Asia Cup final. His participation in the white-ball series will depend on managing his workload to ensure peak performance.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has dealt with recurring back issues, will also have his fitness and workload assessed before being named for the tour.

Potential Adjustments and Squad Selection

With Pandya and Pant sidelined, India may explore other all-rounder and wicketkeeping options. Players such as Rinku Singh, who was called up during the Asia Cup, could be considered for inclusion.

The BCCI is expected to announce the squad on October 4, just before the final stages of India’s ongoing Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. The selectors’ focus will be on balancing experience with fresh talent while ensuring the workload of key players like Gill and Bumrah is carefully managed.

Looking Ahead

India faces a tough challenge in Australia without two key stars, but managing player fitness and workload will be critical for long-term success across formats. Fans will be eager to see the final squad and how India adapts to the absences of Pandya and Pant.