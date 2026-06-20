/Hardik Pandya ruled out of England ODIs after failing fitness test; Virat Kohli's status undecided

Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the upcoming one day international series against England after falling short of the necessary fitness standards required for the 50 over format, India Today has confirmed.
According to reports, Pandya remains unavailable for the upcoming England matches because he has not yet finished a complete bowling progression and requires an extended period to achieve full match fitness. This development serves as a major blow just as the 32 year old cricketer seemed on the verge of returning to the ODI format following a lengthy absence.
Pandya recently went through a physical evaluation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence located in Bengaluru while recovering from a back spasm he picked up during the IPL 2026 season while captaining the Mumbai Indians. The player had successfully delivered a complete 10 over quota during recent practice routines, which had initially fueled optimism about his return to the national side.
Additional Injury Hurdles Explored
Unfortunately, the premier all rounder faced a separate physical setback during his recovery path. Earlier in the month, Pandya was forced out of India's three match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a newly sustained quadriceps strain. It is believed that this fresh injury was directly connected to the sudden spike in his bowling intensity during the medical evaluations.
Pandya experienced a highly disrupted IPL season with the Mumbai Indians due to health issues, sitting out multiple games before returning exclusively for the franchise's concluding league matches. His latest fitness failure has forced the national selection panel to hunt for an immediate alternative ahead of the English fixtures.
Implications for India's 2027 World Cup Roadmap
This update comes at a vital juncture for India's strategic white ball planning. Pandya continues to be a cornerstone of the limited overs squad because of the unique balance he offers as a fast bowling all rounder and a lethal lower order batsman. His physical absences have frequently forced India to scramble for proper team combinations, a pattern that became highly noticeable after the ankle injury he picked up during the 2023 ODI World Cup game against Bangladesh.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa quickly approaching, the team management has been highly focused on maximizing Pandya's game time in 50 over cricket while simultaneously monitoring his physical condition.
The chairman of the national selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, had recently spoken about the absolute necessity of preserving Pandya for the longer white ball format.
"He is a part of the one-day squad right now in Afghanistan. Like Jasprit Bumrah, if we can get him playing well and keep him fit for one-day cricket, that is the main objective," Agarkar had said.
"We can always bring him back. So, there will be a little bit of rest and rotation with regards to T20 cricket in Pandya's case."
In the meantime, the team's hunt for versatile all round options is ongoing. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate recently voiced his support for Nitish Kumar Reddy, branding him as a future replacement and a natural insurance policy for Pandya. The team management is closely tracking the development of the young prospect as they construct their blueprint for the 2027 global tournament.
Virat's status
Reports also indicate that Virat Kohli will undergo a fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on June 22, which will determine his availability for the England ODI series later this month. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have been declared fit for selection, and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) report has already been submitted to the national selectors.
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