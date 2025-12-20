Hardik Pandya’s Brutal Six Hits Cameraman During 5th T20I Vs SA; What He Did Next Wins Hearts - WATCH

Hardik Pandya’s explosive hitting in the fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, December 19, produced a touching moment off the field when one of his towering sixes accidentally struck a cameraman. The Indian all-rounder immediately checked on the cameraman once the match concluded, drawing widespread praise for his gesture. Hardik Pandya won hearts after approaching the cameraman who was hit by one of the five sixes he smashed during the final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad. As soon as the last ball of the match was bowled, Hardik walked over to ensure the cameraman was fine before offering him a reassuring hug.

Applied Icepack

Television footage also showed Hardik personally applying an ice pack to the cameraman’s left shoulder, the area where the ball had made contact.

The incident occurred early in Hardik’s innings when he walked in with India at 115 for 3 in the 13th over. On the very first delivery he faced, Hardik stepped out and launched South African pacer Corbin Bosch straight into the mid-off stands. The flat hit travelled rapidly and struck the cameraman positioned beside one of the team dugouts at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Play was briefly halted for medical attention, but the cameraman was able to recover and resume his duties for the rest of the match.

- Hardik Pandya smashed the six

- Ball hit the hard to cameraman

- After the innings, Hardik instantly came to meet him

- Hardik hugged the cameraman



Just look at the cameraman's reaction at the end; it's so priceless. This small gesture from cricketers can make someone's da pic.twitter.com/stV156Og6K — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 19, 2025

Hardik The Gamechanger

Hardik Pandya was the dominant force in India’s commanding 30-run victory. His swagger was evident from the moment he arrived at the crease, and he backed it up with a sensational batting display. He raced to the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls, and eventually finished with a blistering 63 off 25 deliveries.

He also shared a match-defining 105-run partnership with Tilak Varma, who contributed a well-paced 73. The stand came off only 45 balls and propelled India to an imposing total of 231.

After bringing up his rapid half-century, Hardik blew flying kisses toward his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. He later revealed that he had promised her he would step out and hit the first ball he faced for a six, a promise he fulfilled immediately.

Hardik’s impact extended beyond batting as he claimed the crucial wicket of Dewald Brevis, who had threatened to take the game away with a 17-ball 31.

Unsurprisingly, Hardik was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.

“Winning games is what you play for, and it’s always exciting when your contribution helps the team get over the line,” Hardik said after India sealed a 3–1 series victory.

Hardik Pandya is expected to be among the first players selected when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee meets in Mumbai on Saturday, December 20, to finalise India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 7.