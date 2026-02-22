Hardik Pandya’s Rs 4,00,00,000 gift to Natasa Stankovic & son Agastya goes viral, fans praise co-parenting gesture - Watch
Hardik Pandya’s reported ₹4 crore Land Rover Defender gift to Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya sparks praise for co-parenting maturity.
- • The reported ₹4 crore Defender gift underscores Hardik Pandya’s commitment to co-parenting and family stability.
- • Fans have praised the mature dynamic between Pandya and Natasa Stankovic after their 2024 separation.
- • The gesture strengthens Pandya’s public image as a responsible father beyond cricket.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the headlines, not for a match-winning spell but for a personal gesture that has sparked widespread conversation. Viral images suggest Pandya has gifted a luxury Land Rover Defender, reportedly worth ₹3–4 crore, to his former partner Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya Pandya. The move, coming nearly two years after their separation, has been widely interpreted as a sign of respectful co-parenting and family-first priorities.
Photos shared online show Stankovic posing beside the sleek black SUV with Agastya, while a dealership caption referenced the vehicle being “presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic.” Although neither Pandya nor Stankovic has publicly confirmed the purchase details, the timing and messaging have fueled strong reactions across social media.
Pandya’s personal life has remained in focus following his separation in July 2024 and his recent relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. Against that backdrop, this reported gesture reinforces a narrative fans admire: that despite life changes, his role as a father remains central. For Indian audiences, celebrity co-parenting stories often attract attention, but Pandya’s stature as a national cricketer amplifies the impact.
A Luxury SUV With Symbolic Value
The Land Rover Defender is known for combining rugged capability with premium luxury. In India, top variants and custom builds can exceed ₹3 crore depending on specifications.
Key highlights of the Defender:
- Premium off-road capability with advanced terrain response
- Luxury interior with high-end tech and comfort features
- Strong road presence and status appeal
- Popular among elite buyers and sports personalities
Beyond its price tag, the SUV represents stability, safety, and status, factors often associated with family security.
Co-Parenting After Separation: A Public Example
Since their separation, Pandya and Stankovic have maintained a cordial relationship while raising Agastya. Public appearances, social media interactions, and shared milestones suggest a conscious effort to prioritise their child’s wellbeing.
Why fans are responding positively:
- Demonstrates maturity post-separation
- Reinforces Pandya’s image as a committed father
- Shows mutual respect between former partners
- Aligns with evolving views on modern parenting
In an era where celebrity separations often turn contentious, this narrative stands out for its calm and cooperative tone.
Personal Life Updates Fuel Public Interest
The buzz around the luxury SUV arrives shortly after Pandya confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma via a birthday tribute that went viral. Meanwhile, Stankovic has focused on fitness, professional commitments, and rebuilding her public presence. The overlap of these developments has amplified attention around Pandya’s personal journey, making this gesture more than just a high-value gift.
