Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Breaks Silence After MI Bus Sighting Sparks Dating Buzz

British singer and television star Jasmin Walia is no stranger to the spotlight—but her recent online exchange has set the internet ablaze for all the right reasons. Amid growing speculation about her rumoured romance with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, Jasmin clapped back at a troll in a way that has not only silenced critics but also won the internet.

Dating Buzz Peaks After Jasmin Spotted on MI Team Bus

The rumour mill kicked into overdrive after Jasmin Walia was seen boarding the Mumbai Indians team bus following their emphatic IPL 2025 win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. While the British-Indian singer has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Hardik Pandya, this sighting set social media on fire.

From cheering passionately in the stands to gaining backstage access typically reserved for family and team members, Jasmin's presence sparked headlines. Fans wasted no time flooding her Instagram with comments like, “Bhabhi on fire!” and “Cameraman Hardik bhai doing his job!”—signs that the public is more than invested in the story.

Jasmin Walia’s Savage Response to Troll Wins Hearts

But it wasn’t just her stadium appearance that made headlines. On Thursday evening, Jasmin shared a casual makeup video, flaunting a subtle, glowing look. While fans showered her with love, one user took a jab, commenting, “Do you do anything else besides this?”

Her reply was nothing short of iconic:

“Not really, I just sing, act, work with brands (influencer), director, editor, music producer, and I run a fashion company business—that’s all really.”

With effortless sarcasm and an empowering tone, Jasmin reminded everyone of her versatile career. From music producer to fashion entrepreneur, she’s clearly more than a pretty face on Instagram. The post quickly went viral, earning praise from fans and fellow celebrities for shutting down online negativity with class.

Fans Urge Hardik Pandya to Make it Official

One comment that stood out read, “Hardik brother, make it official now,” capturing the sentiments of many who are rooting for the duo. Since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic last year, Hardik has remained private about his personal life. But fans are now demanding clarity, especially with Jasmin’s name being frequently linked with the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Their chemistry has become a talking point during IPL 2025, and with every public appearance, the curiosity only grows. Neither Jasmin nor Hardik has confirmed their relationship status, but the public interest is undeniably peaking.

Jasmin Walia: From ‘Bom Diggy’ Fame to Social Media Icon

For the uninitiated, Jasmin Walia rose to fame with The Only Way Is Essex, before transitioning into a successful music career. She shot to global recognition with the chart-topping hit Bom Diggy—a track that went viral in Bollywood after featuring in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Since then, Jasmin has released multiple hits like Dum Dee Dee Dum and Temple, collaborated with international artists, and launched her own fashion line. Her social media, followed by millions, offers a mix of music, beauty, fashion, and empowering content—making her a multifaceted figure in pop culture.

Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia: A Power Couple in the Making?

Hardik Pandya, fresh off a high-profile divorce, is leading the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and continues to be one of the most talked-about athletes in Indian cricket. His rumored relationship with Jasmin Walia only adds to his growing media attention.

With Jasmin’s confident online persona and Hardik’s fearless on-field leadership, the two could be on their way to becoming cricket’s next power couple. Whether or not they choose to confirm it, the chemistry is undeniable—and so is the buzz.