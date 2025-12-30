Hardik Pandya’s Test Return Back In Focus As Robin Uthappa Backs No. 7 Comeback Plan

Hardik Pandya’s long absence from Test cricket has once again become a talking point, with former India batter Robin Uthappa reopening the debate around the all-rounder’s red-ball future. Pandya, who last featured in Tests in 2018, has since reinvented himself as a white-ball powerhouse. Yet, according to Uthappa, the door to a Test comeback is not shut, especially if India view him as a specialist No. 7 with a carefully managed workload.

Robin Uthappa’s Bold Take on Pandya’s Test Future

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Robin Uthappa suggested that Pandya could slot seamlessly into India’s evolving Test setup. Rather than expecting him to bowl long, punishing spells, Uthappa highlighted how modern Test teams use all-rounders in shorter, high-impact bursts. In his view, Pandya bowling 12 to 15 overs per innings is both realistic and sustainable, given his current fitness and rhythm.

Uthappa stressed that if Pandya himself is willing to take on the challenge, the BCCI is unlikely to stand in his way. With the World Test Championship still missing from Pandya’s glittering CV, a return to the longest format could offer him the chance to complete his cricketing journey.

Why India’s Current Test Balance Suits Pandya

India’s recent Test combinations underline flexibility rather than rigid roles. Players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and even Harshit Rana have been rotated based on conditions and opposition. None of them are being asked to shoulder excessive bowling loads, a trend that works in Pandya’s favour.

As a batting all-rounder at No. 7, Pandya would add depth to India’s lower order while also providing the captain with a genuine seam option. His ability to change the momentum of a match with quick runs or a timely breakthrough remains rare in Indian cricket.

A Look at Hardik Pandya’s Test Numbers

While Pandya’s Test career has been brief, his numbers suggest unfinished business. In 11 Test matches, he scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29 and picked up 17 wickets at 31.05. Those figures, achieved before his prime years, hint at what might have been possible with sustained fitness.

Back injuries forced Pandya to step away from red-ball cricket after 2018, a decision that ultimately prolonged his international career. Since then, his focus on white-ball formats has paid rich dividends, with multiple ICC titles and consistent match-winning performances for India.

Fitness, Workload and the Bigger Picture

Uthappa acknowledged concerns around Pandya’s injury history but argued that the modern game offers solutions through smarter workload management. With India already resting Pandya selectively in bilateral series, a similar approach in Tests could help preserve his body.

Pandya is expected to feature next in the T20I series against New Zealand, with the ODI leg likely to be skipped as India plan ahead for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Any Test return, therefore, would depend entirely on his willingness and long-term fitness roadmap.

Is a Test Comeback the Missing Chapter?

For India, a fit Hardik Pandya at No. 7 could solve a long-standing balance issue. For Pandya, it represents an opportunity to chase the one major prize missing from his career. As Robin Uthappa put it, in cricket, never say never.