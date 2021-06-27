Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic sets internet ablaze with her HOT cat-walk - WATCH

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s wife and actress Natasa Stankovic on Saturday (June 26) set the internet on fire and once again charmed her 3.1 million followers with her hot and sensuous cat-walk. Serbian model Natasa took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen grooving to a girl gang, Little Mix's Wasabi song.

In the clip, Natasa can be seen wearing a light yellow dress, along with a black coat and hat, as she cat-walks in style while flaunting her bold avatar. She captioned the video with heart and fire emojis.

Notably, Natasa’s video went viral moments after she shared it on Instagram and her hubby Hardik dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Hardik will return to India duty next month during the team’s six-match tour of Sri Lanka. The limited-overs series is slated to kick off on July 13. Hardik was named in the squad along with brother Krunal in a team that will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

Both Hardik and Krunal were last seen in action for Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 prior to its suspension on May 4. The cash-rich league is set to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates with the final set to be held on October 15.

India's 20-men squad for Sri Lankan tour: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya