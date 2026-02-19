Advertisement
NewsCricketHardik Pandya shares heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, goes viral - Watch
HARDIK PANDYA

Hardik Pandya shares heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, goes viral - Watch

Hardik Pandya’s birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma went viral after India’s T20 World Cup match. Here’s why fans are talking.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • • Hardik Pandya’s emotional birthday post for Mahieka Sharma quickly went viral during India’s World Cup campaign.
  • • The cricketer credits Mahieka for restoring his passion and mental clarity in cricket.
  • • His recent tattoo and public gestures signal a transformative personal phase influencing his performance.
Hardik Pandya shares heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, goes viral - WatchHardik Pandya shares a heartfelt birthday wish for Mahieka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup match, offering fans a glimpse into his personal happiness. Photo Credit – Instagram/@hardikpandya93

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya melted hearts on social media after posting a touching birthday message for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma shortly after India’s match against the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The star cricketer shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of the couple with the caption: “Happy birthday my princess.” The post quickly went viral among fans, adding a personal moment to India’s World Cup campaign. Pandya’s gesture stood out because it came immediately after match duties, highlighting the balance he is striking between professional commitments and personal happiness during a high-pressure tournament.

A new chapter in Hardik Pandya’s life

Pandya confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in late 2025, more than a year after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Since then, Mahieka has frequently been seen with the cricketer and his son Agastya, signalling stability in his personal life. In recent interviews, Pandya credited Mahieka for helping him rediscover his passion for cricket and regain mental clarity. He revealed that conversations with her helped bring back the “childlike excitement” he once felt for the game. This renewed mindset has coincided with his improved performances and leadership maturity.

Valentine’s tattoo: a permanent symbol of their bond

Just days before her birthday, Pandya made headlines by getting a tattoo dedicated to Mahieka.

Key details of the tattoo:

  • Features the letter “M” symbolising Mahieka
  • Includes two leopards representing strength and partnership
  • Designed to reflect ambition, balance, and emotional support
  • Inked on the back of his neck for symbolic visibility

The design represents two partners strengthening each other, reinforcing Pandya’s narrative of personal growth and emotional grounding.

Impact on his cricket and mindset

Pandya has openly admitted he had not maximised his batting potential earlier in his career. After introspection following the IPL season, he committed to rediscovering his best form. He described spending 6–7 hours in batting sessions and rebuilding his approach to the game, crediting Mahieka’s emotional support as a catalyst. For Team India, a confident and emotionally settled Pandya is a major asset, especially during ICC tournaments where pressure moments define outcomes.

Fans react to birthday wish

Social media reactions ranged from admiration to playful banter, with many fans praising Pandya’s openness about love and vulnerability. Others highlighted how personal stability appears to be positively influencing his performances.

