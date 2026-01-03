Hardik Pandya Smashes Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy Against Vidarbha

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy 202526 with a stunning batting performance on Saturday, smashing his maiden century in List A (one-day) cricket. Representing Baroda against Vidarbha, Pandya scored a breathtaking 133 runs off 92 balls, including 11 sixes and eight fours, in a display of powerful batting that rescued his team from a precarious position.

From Collapse to Heroics

Baroda were in trouble early in their innings after being restricted to 71/5 by a disciplined Vidarbha bowling attack. But when Pandya came to the crease, he shifted gears dramatically, combining aggressive hitting with calculated shot-selection to rebuild the innings. At one point, he produced one of the most memorable overs of the tournament, belting five sixes and a four in a single over, helping him surge rapidly towards his century and swing momentum back in Baroda’s favour.

Match Summary: Baroda vs Vidarbha

Vidarbha registered a dominant nine-wicket win over Baroda in their Group B clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, chasing down a target of 294 with ease. Baroda posted 293/9 after batting first, riding on a sensational 133-run knock by Hardik Pandya, which marked his maiden List A century, but lacked support from the rest of the batting lineup. In reply, Vidarbha cruised to 296/1 in 41.4 overs, with their top order producing a clinical chase to seal the win comfortably. The victory strengthened Vidarbha’s position in Group B, while Baroda were left to rue missed opportunities despite Pandya’s heroics.

Vidarbha (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Rathod, Ravikumar Samarth, Akshay Wadkar(w), Harsh Dubey(c), Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge

Baroda (Playing XI): Nitya Pandya, Amit Pasi, Jitesh Sharma(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya(c), Vishnu Solanki, Priyanshu Moliya, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Karan Umatt, Mahesh Pithiya

Boost Ahead of International Seasons

This magnificent innings comes just as selectors prepare for the upcoming white-ball series, including India’s ODI and T20 fixtures against New Zealand. While Pandya has been rested from the ODI squad, this performance sends a strong message about his form and match-winning ability, leading into future international assignments.