/Hardik Pandya suffers fresh Shin injury, set to miss India A ODIs vs Australia A

"So if he plays those, that India A series, obviously he'll get some game time as well, and that was the clear message to him that if he can play that A series and then if everything goes well, he can come back and be part of the T20s and the one-day squad as well. In the meantime, Nitish will get more game time as well because he hasn't played enough cricket since the IPL either." Gambhir said in the post-match press conference after India wrapped up the 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan with a thumping 127-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.