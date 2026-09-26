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Hardik Pandya suffers fresh Shin injury, set to miss India A ODIs vs Australia A

Hardik Pandya has suffered a fresh shin injury and is set to miss India A’s ODI series against Australia A in October. The all-rounder has been advised complete rest, with his return to competitive cricket now further delayed.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Hardik Pandya suffers fresh Shin injury, set to miss India A ODIs vs Australia A
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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