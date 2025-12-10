Hardik Pandya Thanks Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Match-Winning Comeback From Injury Says, 'Since She Has Entered My Life...'

Hardik Pandya marked a stunning return to international cricket with a match winning performance in India’s emphatic 101 run victory over South Africa in the first T20I. The star all rounder smashed 59 runs and picked up the key wicket of David Miller, playing a decisive role in India’s dominant showing. Pandya’s comeback followed a lengthy injury layoff after he sustained a left quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in the UAE in September. The setback forced him to miss the white ball tour of Australia as well as the ODI series against South Africa.

Rehab at BCCI Centre of Excellence

During his time away from competitive cricket, Pandya focused on recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Before making his international return, he also featured for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to regain match fitness.

The period of rehabilitation also gave Pandya the opportunity to spend time with his family and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Their relationship first came into the public eye when the two were spotted together at Mumbai Airport in October. Soon after, Pandya confirmed the relationship by sharing pictures from a beach holiday.

Pandya praises Mahieka after Player of the Match award

After being named Player of the Match in the opening T20I at Cuttack, Pandya openly acknowledged Mahieka’s role in helping him through a difficult phase marked by injuries and self doubt.

“Injuries test you mentally and put a lot of doubt in your mind. A lot of credit for a successful comeback goes to my loved ones. A special mention to my partner she has been nothing but the best to me since she entered my life. A lot of great things have happened since she arrived,” Hardik, who has been increasingly injury prone in recent years, told the BCCI following the award ceremony.

Hardik on privacy and media attention

Ahead of the first T20I, Pandya had strongly criticised the media and paparazzi for circulating images and videos of Mahieka. He urged outlets to respect personal boundaries, calling out the invasion of privacy after footage of Mahieka leaving a restaurant in Mumbai went viral.

‘I have been an honest and real person’

Pandya’s public appearances with Mahieka followed his separation from former wife Natasha Stankovic. He has consistently emphasised that the decision was mutual and that both remain committed to co parenting their son Agastya.

“I have been an honest and real person in life, which has helped me a lot. I don't really sugarcoat a lot of things in life. It's never been about the other person, about how other people think or how other perceive me. It's always about how I feel inside,” he said in Cuttack.

“Now it's time where Hardik Pandya wants to just play the sport, enjoy every second on the ground. Bigger and better will be the motto of my life.”

Mindset behind the comeback

Speaking about his return to cricket, Pandya explained that his focus was on coming back stronger, mentally and physically.

“My mindset was about coming back stronger, bigger and better. Every time when I walk in, I feel like the crowd has walked in to just watch me bat. I have stood strong and I have done a lot of things with grace. That has helped me become more confident and back myself and really trust my skillset. I really believe in myself as a player.”