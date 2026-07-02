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Hardik Pandya to CSK? CSK CEO finally responds to viral trade, says this...

Before Chennai was linked to the player, a report from a prominent agency revealed that the Kolkata Knight Riders had expressed significant interest in trading for Pandya and had already conducted several rounds of talks with the Mumbai Indians management.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Hardik Pandya to CSK? CSK CEO finally responds to viral trade, says this...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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