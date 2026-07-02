/Hardik Pandya to CSK? CSK CEO finally responds to viral trade, says this...

The Chennai Super Kings have officially shut down reports connecting the franchise to a massive trade for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. On Wednesday, CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan dismissed the ongoing rumors, labeling them as both premature and entirely baseless.
The Indian all-rounder has found himself at the center of widespread trade discussions following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season, during which the Mumbai Indians ended their campaign in ninth place on the points table.
Widespread Interest from Multiple Franchises
Before Chennai was linked to the player, a report from a prominent agency revealed that the Kolkata Knight Riders had expressed significant interest in trading for Pandya and had already conducted several rounds of talks with the Mumbai Indians management. The Rajasthan Royals have also displayed interest in acquiring him. While a potential swap deal involving Yashasvi Jaiswal was mentioned, that specific trade appears highly improbable because the 2008 champions have clearly indicated that they view Riyan Parag as their long-term option for the captaincy.
Fresh rumors surfaced on Wednesday linking CSK to a high-profile trade deal ahead of the IPL 2027 season. However, the franchise was quick to issue an official denial.
"We have not had any discussion. This will be done only after the season review, which will happen only after the MLC," Viswanathan told Hindustan Times Digital.
The management team of the Chennai-based franchise is currently occupied in the United States, as they also own the Texas Super Kings franchise competing in Major League Cricket.
Mumbai Indians Maintain a Cautious Stance
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians management adopted a guarded approach, choosing neither to confirm nor deny any ongoing trade talks involving their captain.
An MI spokesperson shared the following statement with RevSportz:
"We have just begun our post-season review and will look into all aspects of the team. As with any review of this nature, a range of options and ideas will be evaluated before any decisions are made with regard to players. Currently, we are not engaged in conversations with regard to player trades. The same is only possible once the review is complete."
Pandya's future in the league has emerged as a major talking point after another disappointing IPL season for the Mumbai Indians. Under his captaincy, the five-time champions have secured a playoff spot just once over the last three seasons. Their IPL 2026 campaign concluded with the team finishing in ninth place, managing to secure only eight points across 14 matches, although they previously achieved a third-place finish in 2025.
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