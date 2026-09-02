/Hardik Pandya to stay in MI for IPL 2027, Will he retain captaincy too?

Major developments have emerged surrounding Hardik Pandya and his ongoing association with the Mumbai Indians, though any potential retention comes with specific stipulations. While external franchises showed initial interest in acquiring the all rounder, trade negotiations have failed to generate any substantial progress. According to details published by the Times of India, the five time tournament champions intend to keep the prominent India star within their roster while stripping him of his leadership responsibilities. Further official statements clarifying his exact designation are anticipated over the upcoming weeks, while selectors are poised to finalize roster selections shortly.
Emphasizing the intricate nature of a potential transfer, an industry insider shared with TOI, 'Don't be surprised if he is not traded at all. Discussions have also happened with the player along these lines. For a trade to happen, multiple things need to fall into place. So it's not that straightforward.'
Fitness Setbacks And Upcoming International Fixtures
Complicating matters further, physical concerns threaten to delay the 32 year old athlete's return to international action. A recent leg niggle disrupted his rehabilitation schedule, casting serious doubt on his potential participation in the upcoming home T20I assignment against Afghanistan and thus he was not selected for the team against Afghanistan at home.
India's squad for T20I series vs Afghanistan -
Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.
The opening match of the series is officially slated for September 13, 2026, taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium situated in New Delhi.
Franchise Planning And Strategic Overhauls
Behind closed doors, the franchise hierarchy is actively evaluating how to balance squad depth with leadership harmony. Reorganizing the leadership group remains a critical agenda item for the management team as they look to bounce back from recent on field struggles. By keeping Pandya in the playing ranks while potentially introducing a fresh face to helm the side, the organization hopes to recalibrate its tactical approach for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, national selectors continue to monitor his fitness progression closely alongside other senior figures undergoing mandatory Centre of Excellence assessments.
As the franchise navigates these structural adjustments, leadership stability is further reinforced by the anticipated return of head coach Mahela Jayawardene for the 2027 campaign. Simultaneously, former captain Rohit Sharma is actively consulted on strategic decisions and team direction, while star batter Suryakumar Yadav is locked in for retention under the team core philosophy despite an underwhelming previous season.
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