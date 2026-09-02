Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Hardik Pandya to stay in MI for IPL 2027, Will he retain captaincy too?

Hardik Pandya to stay in MI for IPL 2027, Will he retain captaincy too?

Major developments have emerged surrounding Hardik Pandya and his ongoing association with the Mumbai Indians, though any potential retention comes with specific stipulations.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Hardik Pandya to stay in MI for IPL 2027, Will he retain captaincy too?
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From maternity leave to tragedy: How a new mother and Bank of America VP lost her life in a random Times Square rampage
2
3
4
5