/Hardik Pandya to stay in MI for IPL 2027, Will he retain captaincy too?

Major developments have emerged surrounding Hardik Pandya and his ongoing association with the Mumbai Indians, though any potential retention comes with specific stipulations. While external franchises showed initial interest in acquiring the all rounder, trade negotiations have failed to generate any substantial progress. According to details published by the Times of India, the five time tournament champions intend to keep the prominent India star within their roster while stripping him of his leadership responsibilities. Further official statements clarifying his exact designation are anticipated over the upcoming weeks, while selectors are poised to finalize roster selections shortly.