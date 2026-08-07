Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Hardik Pandya trade: 5 reasons why him getting traded to KKR is a perfect match; No ego Clashes, SRK and...

Hardik Pandya trade: 5 reasons why him getting traded to KKR is a perfect match; No ego Clashes, SRK and...

Here are five reasons why Hardik Pandya trading to KKR is a match made in heaven.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Hardik Pandya trade: 5 reasons why him getting traded to KKR is a perfect match; No ego Clashes, SRK and...
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hardik Pandya trade: 5 reasons why him getting traded to KKR is a perfect match; No ego Clashes, SRK and...
2
3
4
5