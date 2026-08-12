A major trade development in the Indian Premier League has stalled after Gujarat Titans turned down an opportunity to rehire all rounder Hardik Pandya. Discussions regarding a potential return for the current Mumbai Indians skipper broke down when Pandya insisted on being reinstated as the captain of the franchise.
According to sources familiar with the matter as per The Indian Express the Gujarat management was initially open to bringing back the 32 year old cricketer, who previously guided them to an IPL championship in their inaugural 2022 campaign before returning to Mumbai in 2024. The Titans front office had even discussed the trade scenario with current skipper Shubman Gill, who gave his approval. However, Pandya's demand to reclaim the captaincy armband proved to be an absolute deal breaker for the team.
“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” a source revealed.
Gill currently serves as the national team captain for India in both Test matches and One Day Internationals. When approached for official clarification regarding the trade talks, a Gujarat Titans representative declined to comment on the situation.
Addressing the reports, Pandya's official media team issued a statement denying any direct negotiations between the player and outside teams.
“Hardik Pandya had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding transfer trade, or otherwise. If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise,” Pandya’s spokesperson said.
Tumultuous 2026 Campaign and Internal Friction
The collapsed negotiations arrive amidst prolonged uncertainty surrounding Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians. The franchise experienced a disastrous 2026 IPL season, losing 10 of their 14 group matches to finish ninth on the ten team points table. The poor campaign extended Mumbai's title drought to six years, having last lifted the trophy in 2020.
Reports indicate that the Mumbai Indians hierarchy has been actively evaluating Pandya's role in the squad and remains hesitant to retain him as skipper for the upcoming cycle. Internal friction within the camp became apparent following the team's final match of the season against Rajasthan Royals, where the coaching setup delivered a blunt message to the senior group.
“The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it,” a source disclosed.
The team's struggles were mirrored in their individual statistics, with Mumbai failing to place a single player in the upper tier of the Orange Cap or Purple Cap rankings. South African opener Ryan Rickelton emerged as their highest run scorer, finishing seventeenth overall in the league batting charts, while Afghan leg spinner Allah Ghazanfar was their top wicket taker, placing fourteenth overall.
Complex Relationship with the Mumbai Fanbase
Pandya's standing among Mumbai Indians supporters has remained fragile since his high profile departure to Gujarat in 2022. After leading the Titans to a title victory in 2022 and a runner up finish in 2023, he was traded back to Mumbai in 2024 to replace long serving captain Rohit Sharma. The timing of the leadership swap, arriving shortly after Sharma led India to the final of the 2023 50 over World Cup, triggered widespread outrage among the fanbase.
During his initial season back in 2024, Pandya was subjected to relentless booing across multiple venues as Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table in tenth place. Although a improved campaign in 2025 offered signs of reconciliation between the skipper and the crowd, the severe slump in 2026 has reopened old fractures, leaving both his leadership and his future with the franchise in serious doubt.
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