Hardik Pandya vs Shubman Gill: Viral IPL 2025 Clash Sparks Rift Rumours Between MI And GT Captains – WATCH

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was already high-stakes, but a tense exchange between former teammates Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill turned it into a viral talking point. Social media erupted after fans noticed an awkward snub at the toss, followed by Pandya’s aggressive celebration after dismissing Gill — fueling speculation of a brewing rivalry between the two IPL captains.

Tense Toss & Fiery Send-Off: Is This the Beginning of Pandya vs Gill?

The drama began before a ball was even bowled. As the captains came out for the toss, Hardik Pandya extended his hand toward Shubman Gill, only to be seemingly ignored as Gill looked away — a moment caught on camera and widely shared online. Things escalated quickly. When Gill was trapped LBW by Trent Boult for just 1 run, Pandya’s reaction was emphatic — perhaps too much so. His animated celebration and visible dismissal of eye contact as he walked past the departing GT skipper only added fuel to the speculation. "Is it the start of a mini rivalry?" a commentator questioned during the broadcast — and fans certainly thought so.

Rohit Sharma Rolls Back the Years with a Blazing 81

Amid the off-field theatrics, it was Rohit Sharma who stole the spotlight on the field. The MI veteran smashed a vintage 81 off just 41 deliveries, anchoring the team’s imposing total of 228/5. His knock, decorated with nine boundaries and four towering sixes, provided the perfect platform for MI’s explosive innings.

Rohit, however, rode his luck. He was dropped twice — first by Gerald Coetzee and then by Kusal Mendis — and made GT pay dearly. Rohit’s opening partner, Jonny Bairstow, also dazzled with a quickfire 47, smashing 26 runs in a single over off Prasidh Krishna, helping MI register their highest-ever powerplay score in playoff history — 79/0 in 6 overs.

Boult and Bumrah Deliver Under Pressure

Despite the high total, defending it wasn’t straightforward. GT mounted a spirited chase, powered by Sai Sudharsan’s elegant 80 and Washington Sundar’s aggressive 48. The pair added nearly 100 runs together, keeping the Titans in the hunt.

But cometh the hour, cometh the bowlers. Trent Boult (2/56) struck early with Gill’s prized wicket, and when the game hung in the balance, Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) delivered a peach of a yorker to dismiss Sundar — a moment that decisively swung momentum back in MI’s favour.

Late Drama But MI Hold Their Nerve

GT fought till the very end. Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan tried to close the gap with some lusty blows, but timely wickets and sharp death bowling by Richard Gleeson and Ashwani Kumar sealed a 20-run win for MI.

Pandya, fittingly, finished the MI innings with a personal blitz — three sixes in the final over to finish on 22*. But the highlight for many wasn’t the win, or even the batting fireworks — it was that stare-down with Gill.

A Viral Rivalry in the Making?

With both captains expected to be vital for India in upcoming international fixtures, the Hardik Pandya vs Shubman Gill storyline could become cricket’s next great subplot. Was it simply heat-of-the-moment passion? Or is there more behind the scenes? Either way, fans and pundits are hooked — and the IPL 2025 playoffs just got a lot more personal.

IPL 2025 Eliminator Score Summary

Mumbai Indians: 228/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Jonny Bairstow 47; Sai Kishore 2/42)

Gujarat Titans: 208/6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 80, Washington Sundar 48; Trent Boult 2/56)

Result: MI won by 20 runs