Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts Keeping Calm After Abusive 'BHAAD ME JAO' Remark From Fan During Christmas Outing -WATCH

Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya won widespread appreciation for his calm behaviour after being subjected to verbal abuse by a fan outside a restaurant in New Delhi. The incident unfolded following a Christmas dinner outing and highlighted Pandya’s composed response in an uncomfortable public situation. Pandya was stepping out of the restaurant after celebrating Christmas with his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, when a group of fans gathered outside hoping to get selfies. The Indian cricketer patiently obliged several requests before making his way towards his car under security cover.

The Incident

During the crowd rush, one fan attempted to approach Pandya for a photograph but was unable to get close due to the presence of security personnel and the number of people around. Frustrated by the situation, the fan was heard shouting an abusive remark, “Bhaad mein jao” (go to hell).

Pandya chose not to respond to the comment. Whether he did not hear the remark or consciously decided to ignore it, the all rounder remained composed and continued walking without engaging in any confrontation.





A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with many praising Pandya for his restraint and maturity. The episode once again underlined the pressures athletes face in public spaces and the constant scrutiny that comes with fame.

Hardik shines against South Africa

Hardik Pandya also played a decisive role in India’s recent T20I series against South Africa, reaffirming his value as a match winner with both bat and presence. He made a strong impact in the opening match, scoring an unbeaten 59 off just 28 balls to rescue India from a tricky position and help set a competitive total. Pandya delivered his most memorable performance in the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad. Showcasing breathtaking power and timing, he smashed 63 runs off just 25 deliveries, reaching his half century in only 16 balls. The knock became the second fastest T20I fifty by an Indian, behind only Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12 ball effort in 2007.

His late assault propelled India to a formidable 231 for 5, a total that proved too much for South Africa and sealed a dominant 3-1 series victory.

The innings was made even more special by a heartfelt celebration. After bringing up his half century with a towering six, Pandya looked towards the VIP stands and blew flying kisses to his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma. The moment quickly went viral, adding a personal touch to an already commanding series performance.