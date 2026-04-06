Hardik Pandya's Injury Update: Deepak Chahar drops big hint before MI vs RR IPL 2026 match

Mumbai Indians could receive a crucial boost ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals, with pacer Deepak Chahar indicating that captain Hardik Pandya is expected to be available after missing the Delhi Capitals game due to illness. MI’s balance looked off without their skipper, and his return could significantly reshape their strategy for the must-win encounter in Guwahati on April 7.

Hardik Pandya fitness update: What Chahar said

Chahar confirmed that Pandya’s absence was purely due to health concerns and hinted strongly at a comeback:

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"Yes, absolutely. I think he was sick; that's why he couldn't play. Hopefully, he'll play in the next game. Yes, we were short because defending 160 in an afternoon game is a bit difficult, and to defend 160, you have to take consistent wickets. Rizvi played really well. If we had gotten him out early, before 10 overs, the match would have been very interesting till the end,"

For MI, Pandya’s presence is not just about leadership. His dual role as a seam-bowling all-rounder provides crucial balance, especially on slower surfaces like Guwahati, where match-ups and bowling rotations become decisive.

Why MI missed Pandya vs DC

Mumbai Indians’ defeat to Delhi Capitals exposed a few tactical gaps:

Lack of a sixth bowling option

Reduced flexibility in death overs

Over-reliance on top-order batting

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav did well with the bat (51), but MI’s bowling struggled to contain a confident DC middle order led by Sameer Rizvi.

Chahar pointed to conditions as a key factor:

"I think the wicket was a little slow. I think the toss was crucial. I think there was a bit of moisture there. I wouldn't say it was slow; it was just that I think I could feel the moisture, and the toss was very crucial in this sense. That's why we were 10-15 runs short there,"

This assessment aligns with recent IPL trends where afternoon games often tilt in favour of chasing sides due to pitch conditions.

Sameer Rizvi’s rise: The game-changer

While MI will focus on Pandya’s return, DC unearthed another match-winner in Sameer Rizvi, whose 90 off 51 balls sealed the chase.

Chahar acknowledged the young batter’s growth:

"The potential was always there, and now with experience, he's become better. What I've seen in the IPL is that confidence is the key to success because everyone who's selected in the IPL has the skill. So, now I think he's become confident; you can see back-to-back he scored runs; he's gotten better and better. It's learning for everyone that skill doesn't matter; confidence matters. So, whoever gets a chance, like a lot of youngsters playing in this tournament, they should learn from him to get confident and keep winning matches for their team,"

Rizvi’s back-to-back impactful performances underline a broader IPL pattern: emerging Indian batters thriving on confidence and role clarity.