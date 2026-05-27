Hardik Pandya's Instagram account disappears after MI's IPL 2026 exit- Here's what we know

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has deactivated his official Instagram account, sparking widespread discussion on social media. Users attempted to search his profile on Wednesday however they were greeted with messages such as "User not found" and "Sorry, this page isn't available," indicating that the star all-rounder's account is currently inaccessible.

While Hardik has not issued any public statement explaining the move, the development comes shortly after a difficult IPL 2026 campaign for both the player and Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya's Instagram account goes offline

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Hardik, one of India's most followed cricketers on social media, had amassed millions of followers on Instagram before the account became unavailable. Searches for his profile now show no posts, while some users have also reported seeing error messages stating, "Something went wrong."

Hardik has deactivated his Instagram account pic.twitter.com/Eycx64LiUN — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) May 27, 2026

At present, there is no official confirmation on whether the account has been permanently deleted or temporarily deactivated. Neither Hardik Pandya nor his representatives have commented on the matter.

Tough IPL 2026 season for Mumbai Indians

This development comes days after Mumbai Indians endured one of their poorest IPL campaigns. The five-time champions finished ninth in the 10-team points table after managing only four victories in 14 league matches.

Mumbai's season ended with a 30-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals, marking their 10th loss of the tournament. The franchise finished above only Lucknow Super Giants in the standings and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Hardik also endured a challenging season personally. The all-rounder struggled to make a significant impact with both bat and ball and missed a few matches due to back spasms. Notably, he was unavailable for two matches after Mumbai Indians were eliminated from playoff contention.

The timings of Hardik's instagram deactivation has naturally fuelled speculation among fans, especially after a season that saw the Mumbai Indians skipper face intense scrutiny over his performances and leadership.

Recent social media activity from Hardik had already generated discussion online, with fans analysing posts and attempting to draw conclusions about his future. However, there has been no official statement from either the player or Mumbai Indians regarding any potential franchise-related developments. As things stand, reports and rumours circulating on social media remain unverified.

Despite a difficult IPL season and his temporary absence from Instagram, Hardik remains a key figure in Indian cricket. The all-rounder is expected to return to action in India's upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, subject to fitness clearance.