Is Hardik Pandya's MI captaincy in doubt? Kieron Pollard makes honest admission after IPL 2026 failure, says 'Captaincy has not gone well...'

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard delivered a candid assessment of Hardik Pandya's leadership after the five-time champions endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the 10-team points table.

MI's season came to an end with a 30-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, leaving the franchise with just four wins from their league-stage matches. Despite boasting a star-studded squad featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, Mumbai failed to mount a serious playoff challenge.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli-Travis Head spat takes ugly turn; Jessica Head reveals family received abusive messages, says 'It feels like a repeat of the World Cup...'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pollard admits Hardik's captaincy 'Has not gone well'

Speaking after MI's final match of the season, Pollard acknowledged that the campaign had fallen well short of expectations for both Hardik and the management. "From a leadership perspective on Hardik, yes, it has not gone as well as he would have wanted as an individual," Pollard said.

The former MI all-rounder stressed that the franchise had provided every possible support to help Hardik succeed as captain. "It might not have gone how we would have wanted as a management staff. But one thing you should know is that we have tried each and everything to give him the best opportunity to lead the franchise and do well."

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Axar Patel reveals team he thinks can win the title, says 'very difficult to stop...'

Pollard refuses to put blame solely on Hardik

While admitting the results were disappointing, Pollard made it clear that the responsibility for MI's struggles should be shared across the entire setup rather than being placed solely on the captain. "No one is going to sit here and put blame or point fingers. When you lose, especially, you have to look at it from a collective perspective," he said.

Pollard reiterated that both the players and coaching staff had worked hard throughout the campaign, but things simply did not click for the franchise. "He was trying; we all were trying, and it just didn't work out for us."

Is Hardik Pandya's future as MI captain uncertain?

One of the key talking points after MI's disappointing season is whether Hardik will continue to lead the side next year. However, Pollard stopped short of offering a definitive answer. "You sit, you talk, see what's best. Never know what's going to happen," he said.

The comment has fuelled speculation about Mumbai Indians leadership plans ahead of the next season, though Pollard insisted no immediate decisions would be made.

When questioned about potential changes to the squad following another underwhelming campaign, Pollard revealed that the franchise would conduct a detailed assessment before deciding its next steps. "Everyone needs that time and space to sit down, recollect and have a fair assessment as to where everything actually went wrong for us," Pollard explained.

He also cautioned against making emotional decisions in the immediate aftermath of a disappointing season. "If you sit here right now and say you need to do this or that, that would be irresponsible from a management perspective."

Pollard explains Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Pollard also shed light on the decision to rest premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for MI's final league match, describing it as the smarter long-term option.

According to Pollard, there was little benefit in risking one of India's most valuable fast bowlers in a dead-rubber fixture with no playoff implications. "He is a prized possession for Indian cricket. Sometimes you have to take the smarter option," Pollard said.

'A season of what-ifs' for Mumbai Indians

Reflecting on the campaign as a whole, Pollard labelled IPL 2026 as a season of missed opportunities for Mumbai Indians.

The former West Indies captain admitted MI failed to build momentum at crucial stages and ultimately finished exactly where their performances deserved. "We weren't able to string together wins and use the momentum when we got it. At the end of it, when you look at it rationally, we got the position that we deserved," Pollard concluded.