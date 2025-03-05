Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, has secured a place in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-finals. With a target of 265 runs, India’s chase was anchored by Virat Kohli’s crucial 84-run knock, but it was Hardik Pandya’s explosive cameo that turned the tide in India’s favour. In the 45th over, Hardik Pandya faced Tanveer Sangha and, after four dot balls, launched a monstrous 106-meter six that electrified the stadium. The shot not only stunned the Australian bowlers but also left Indian fans roaring with excitement. Pandya continued his onslaught, targeting Adam Zampa in the 47th over and smashing back-to-back sixes, including a massive 101-meter hit that landed near BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. In a lighthearted moment, Shah himself picked up the ball and threw it back onto the field, a clip that has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Jasmin Walia’s Viral Reaction Steals the Spotlight

While the crowd erupted, one reaction stood out—Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend, British-Indian singer and actress Jasmin Walia, was seen jumping with joy in the stands. Her enthusiastic celebration was captured on camera, instantly fueling speculation about their relationship. Fans have been quick to recall Jasmin’s presence during the India-Pakistan game earlier in the tournament, further cementing rumours about their closeness.

A Collective Team Effort Seals India’s Victory

Apart from Pandya’s quickfire 28 off 24 balls, KL Rahul played a composed knock, staying unbeaten on 42 and sealing India’s win with a six. Rohit Sharma contributed 28 runs, while Axar Patel (27) and Shreyas Iyer (45) played valuable cameos. With this win, India not only avenged their 2023 World Cup final loss against Australia but also became the first team to book a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Social Media Buzz – Fans React to Pandya’s Power-Hitting

The internet has been abuzz with clips of Pandya’s colossal sixes and Jasmin Walia’s elated reaction. Fans flooded social media with comments like, “This is Hardik Pandya’s best knock in a pressure game!” and “Jasmin Walia’s reaction says it all – Pandya is a match-winner!” Others joked that this moment ‘confirmed’ their rumoured relationship.