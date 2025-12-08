In a remarkable debut performance, 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi announced himself on the big stage during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), smashing a blistering 114 runs off just 55 balls while playing for the Baroda cricket team against the Services cricket team. His innings, which included 10 fours and 9 sixes, now ties the world record for the highest individual score on T20 debut.

Debut to Remember: From Replacement to Record-Setter

Passi was drafted into Baroda’s playing XI in place of regular wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma, who had left for national duty ahead of the upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series. With that unexpected opportunity, Passi not only seized the moment, but he smashed it out of the park. He reached his half-century in just 24 balls, then carried on relentlessly. By the time he reached 98, he was already in full flow, and he cracked his maiden T20 hundred off 44 balls with his ninth six.

The final score: 114 off 55 balls, an innings of sheer aggression and impeccable timing.

Record-Equalling Knock: Joining an Elite Club

With this knock, Passi now equals the world record for the highest individual score on T20 debut, a mark previously held by Bilal Asif, who scored 114 in 2015. Moreover, he becomes only the third Indian male cricketer to score a T20 century on his first appearance, following the footsteps of Akshath Reddy and Shivam Bhambri, both of whom had achieved the feat in domestic cricket.

Match-Winning Knock Amid Mixed Fortunes for Baroda

Passi’s explosive innings laid the foundation for a big total. Baroda finished at 220/5 in 20 overs. His innings featured vital partnerships: a 60-run stand for the third wicket with Shivalik Sharma, followed by a furious 75-run alliance with captain Vishnu Solanki in just 32 balls.

Despite a spirited chase by Services, Baroda emerged victorious by 13 runs, giving Passi’s debut the perfect finish.