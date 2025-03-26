Advertisement
HARIS RAUF

Haris Rauf Added To Pakistan ODI Squad vs NZ

But Haris emerged as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker -- with seven scalps -- in the just-concluded T20I series that the Kiwis won 4-1 as the team management had to rethink their decision.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has joined the ODI squad in New Zealand after initially being dropped from the format for a three-match series against the Black Caps. Haris and Shaheen Shah Afridi were named in the T20I squad but sidelined for the ODI series because of sloppy outing in the Champions Trophy where hosts Pakistan ended without a win.

Haris and Shaheen were dropped from the ODI squad because of poor form in the Champions Trophy in which hosts Pakistan ended without a win. According to a PCB source selector Aaqib Javed had also requested for a reserve wicketkeeper-batter to be added to the ODI squad and Muhammad Haris or Usman Khan would also be retained for the ODI series beginning at Napier on Saturday.

