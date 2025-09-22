Haris Rauf Provokes Fans With Fighter Jet Gesture After Kohli, Kohli Chants During India-Pakistan Super 4 Clash In Asia Cup 2025 - Watch Video

IND vs PAK: The Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was filled with excitement both on and off the field. While the match showcased top-class cricket, an unusual moment grabbed the spotlight on social media, as Indian fans targeted Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf with chants of “Kohli-Kohli” while he was fielding near a section of spectators.

Haris Rauf’s Provocative Response to Kohli Chants

WATCH: Harris Rauf was instigating Indian fans during the India vs Pakistan match



He was gesturing with his hands that planes have crashed.



— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 21, 2025

The viral video reminded cricket fans of the iconic 2022 T20 World Cup encounter at Melbourne, where Virat Kohli had smashed Haris Rauf for consecutive sixes in a crucial over. This time, Rauf didn’t shy away; he responded to the taunts with a fighter jet gesture, likely referencing recent military tensions, before encouraging the fans to get louder with a hand gesture. Despite the distraction, Rauf delivered a strong performance, finishing with figures of 4-0-26-2, though it wasn’t enough to prevent Pakistan’s defeat.

India’s Powerhouse Chase Led by Abhishek Sharma

India’s batting line-up dominated the chase of 172 runs with confidence. Abhishek Sharma starred with an explosive 74 off just 39 balls, striking six fours and five sixes. His opening partner Shubman Gill provided solid support with 47 runs from 28 balls, hitting eight boundaries. Later in the innings, Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 30 off 19 balls, ensuring India cruised to a six-wicket victory and maintained momentum in the Super 4s.

Abhishek Sharma Makes History

In addition to his match-winning performance, Abhishek Sharma became the first Indian cricketer to hit a six off the very first ball of a T20I innings on two separate occasions. In this game, he sent Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first delivery over the boundary, setting the tone for India’s innings and giving his team an immediate advantage.

Social Media Reacts to On-Field Drama

The exchange between fans and Rauf quickly went viral, generating a flurry of reactions. Users mocked the situation, with comments like, “Clown genes activated soon after hearing Kohli’s name,” and “King Kohli’s Fear in Rauf’s Ear.” Others referenced lingering political tensions, noting, “Pakistan are still in the Operation Sindoor aftermath zone.” The clip highlighted how cricket between India and Pakistan continues to evoke strong emotions, both on and off the pitch.

India Maintain Winning Momentum in Asia Cup 2025

With this dominant victory, India remain unbeaten in the tournament and continue to send a strong message to their arch-rivals. The combination of Abhishek Sharma’s fearless batting, Shubman Gill’s stability, and timely contributions from Tilak Varma has India well poised for a strong run in the Super 4s stage. Pakistan, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly as they aim to bounce back in their upcoming matches.